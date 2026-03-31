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Counterfeit Watch Racket Busted in Bengaluru: Five Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 18:22 IST

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Bengaluru police have cracked down on a counterfeit watch operation, seizing ₹25 lakh worth of fake goods and arresting five individuals involved in selling them as genuine articles.

Key Points

  • Bengaluru police seized counterfeit watches and spare parts worth ₹25 lakh.
  • The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted the operation.
  • Five individuals were arrested for selling fake watches as genuine.
  • Raids were conducted at five shops in Chickpet, Sultanpalya, Ganganagar, and Dinnur Main Road.
  • Police are investigating the source of the counterfeit watches and plan to arrest those involved in manufacturing.

Police in Bengaluru have seized counterfeit watches and spare parts of leading brands worth around ₹25 lakh that were being sold as genuine.

The operation was carried out by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), during which five persons were arrested.

 

"Five shops were raided where fake watches and spare parts of prominent brands were being sold as genuine. A total of 670 watches and spare parts of 414 watches were seized. The value is about ₹25 lakh," police said in a release.

The action followed a complaint filed by an authorised representative of one of the brands with the CCB's Economic Offences Wing.

According to the complaint, counterfeit watches and spare parts of reputed companies were being sold as genuine in five shops located in Chickpet, Sultanpalya Main Road, Ganganagar and Dinnur Main Road in the city.

Police said raids were conducted on March 18 and 20, during which the watches and spare parts were seized.

Ongoing Investigation into Counterfeit Watch Manufacturing

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said efforts are underway to trace the source of manufacture of the counterfeit products.

"Those involved in manufacturing will also be identified, raided and arrested," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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