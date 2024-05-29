News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bengaluru court rejects Prajwal's pre-arrest bail plea amid return reports

Bengaluru court rejects Prajwal's pre-arrest bail plea amid return reports

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 29, 2024 19:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A special court in Bengaluru on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of suspended Janata Dal-Secular leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, in a rape case.

IMAGE: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. Photograph: Courtesy Prajwal Revanna on X

The special court for Elected Representative dismissed the bail application moved by his advocate Arun.

 

According to official sources, Prajwal has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, and is expected to land in the city in the small hours of May 31.

Prajwal, grandson of JD-S supremo HD Deve Gowda, is accused in an alleged rape and sexual harassment case involving a 47-year-old woman.

He reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan Lok Sabha segment went to polls, and is still at large.

On May 18, the Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal Revanna, following an application moved by the SIT.

However, later the SIT arrested his father and JD-S MLA HD Revanna, who is allegedly involved in kidnapping the woman.

All eyes are on Kempegowda International Airport where Prajwal is expected to arrive on May 31, and the SIT is likely to arrest him the moment he lands.

Meanwhile, Prajwal's mother Bhavani Revanna has filed an anticipatory bail in the special court for elected representatives fearing arrest in the kidnap case linked to her husband.

The SIT filed objections to granting the anticipatory bail to her and also sought to cancel the interim anticipatory bail issued to H D Revanna in the same case.

Bhavani Revanna's anticipatory bail order is reserved for May 31.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Prajwal Revanna apologises, to appear before SIT
Prajwal Revanna apologises, to appear before SIT
'Many involved': Deve Gowda on Prajwal Revanna case
'Many involved': Deve Gowda on Prajwal Revanna case
Prajwal case: 'People fleeing their homes in Hassan'
Prajwal case: 'People fleeing their homes in Hassan'
SRK's heartfelt note to his 'champs' KKR
SRK's heartfelt note to his 'champs' KKR
Sharjeel gets bail after 4 years but will stay in jail
Sharjeel gets bail after 4 years but will stay in jail
Modi can meditate but ..: Mamata threatens to move EC
Modi can meditate but ..: Mamata threatens to move EC
French Open Pix: Tsitsipas fights his way into Round 3
French Open Pix: Tsitsipas fights his way into Round 3
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Prajwal books flight to B'luru, strict vigil at airport

Prajwal books flight to B'luru, strict vigil at airport

'Prajwal Revanna is completely trapped'

'Prajwal Revanna is completely trapped'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances