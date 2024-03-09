Bengaluru bans non-essential usage of potable water

Amid water crisis in the city, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has banned usage of potable water for non-essential purposes and those found violating the prohibitory order would be fined Rs 5,000.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Noting that the supply of drinking water to all is essential, the BWSSB said at present, temperature is rising in the city everyday and the ground water level has decreased due to lack of rains in recent days.

'So, it is necessary to prevent wastage of water in the city of Bengaluru. It has been made necessary for the public to use drinking water sparingly,' it said.

In the public interest, under Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act 1964, the BWSSB issued an order on March 7 prohibiting usage of potable water in the city of Bengaluru for cleaning vehicles, construction of buildings and roads, for entertainment purposes or decorations like fountains.

Malls and cinema halls are permitted to use water only for drinking.

'In case of violation of prohibitory order, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be applicable for the first time offence and recurrence of this violation will result in a fine of Rs 5,000 with an additional penalty of Rs 500 per day,' it stated.

The public have been urged to use water judiciously and immediately inform the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board's call centre 1916 if anyone is found violating the prohibitory order.