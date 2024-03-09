News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bengaluru bans non-essential usage of potable water

Bengaluru bans non-essential usage of potable water

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 09, 2024 12:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid water crisis in the city, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has banned usage of potable water for non-essential purposes and those found violating the prohibitory order would be fined Rs 5,000.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Noting that the supply of drinking water to all is essential, the BWSSB said at present, temperature is rising in the city everyday and the ground water level has decreased due to lack of rains in recent days.

 

'So, it is necessary to prevent wastage of water in the city of Bengaluru. It has been made necessary for the public to use drinking water sparingly,' it said.

In the public interest, under Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act 1964, the BWSSB issued an order on March 7 prohibiting usage of potable water in the city of Bengaluru for cleaning vehicles, construction of buildings and roads, for entertainment purposes or decorations like fountains.

Malls and cinema halls are permitted to use water only for drinking.

'In case of violation of prohibitory order, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be applicable for the first time offence and recurrence of this violation will result in a fine of Rs 5,000 with an additional penalty of Rs 500 per day,' it stated.

The public have been urged to use water judiciously and immediately inform the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board's call centre 1916 if anyone is found violating the prohibitory order.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Karnataka water crisis: Tankers seen at CM residence
Karnataka water crisis: Tankers seen at CM residence
How Chennai is surviving water scarcity
How Chennai is surviving water scarcity
Promises flow as water is a crucial issue in Rajasthan
Promises flow as water is a crucial issue in Rajasthan
Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Hussamuddin bows out
Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Hussamuddin bows out
PIX: Ashwin puts India on brink on huge win!
PIX: Ashwin puts India on brink on huge win!
Anderson first pace bowler to take 700 Test wickets
Anderson first pace bowler to take 700 Test wickets
Saiyami's Australian Diaries
Saiyami's Australian Diaries
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Karnataka water situation grim, Rs 5,000 fine for...

Karnataka water situation grim, Rs 5,000 fine for...

'Parts of India have begun to run out of water'

'Parts of India have begun to run out of water'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances