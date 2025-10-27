HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bengal, TN, UP in 2nd phase of SIR of electoral rolls in 12 states, UTs

Bengal, TN, UP in 2nd phase of SIR of electoral rolls in 12 states, UTs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 27, 2025 17:20 IST

x

The Election Commission will conduct phase two of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union territories, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday.

IMAGE: The states and UTs where the 2nd phase of SIR of electoral rolls will be conducted next. Photograph: ANI/X

He said the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) is the ninth such exercise since Independence, with the last one happening in 2002-04.

Kumar said the first phase of SIR was completed in Bihar with zero appeals.

 

"The second phase will be conducted in 12 states and Union territories. SIR will ensure no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible elector is included in poll rolls," Kumar said at a press conference.

The voters' list cleanup exercise has been concluded in Bihar with the final list with nearly 7.42 crore electors published on September 30. Polling in the state will be held in two phases -- on November 6 and November 11 -- and the counting will take place on November 14.

The Election Commission has already held two conferences with state chief electoral officers (CEOs) to firm up the SIR rollout roadmap. Several CEOs have already put the voter lists after their last SIR on their websites.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

EC to launch phased voter list revision, may start with poll-bound states
EC to launch phased voter list revision, may start with poll-bound states
EC to begin pan-India SIR next week in '10-15 states'
EC to begin pan-India SIR next week in '10-15 states'
Voter's name appears 6 times on list in Maha district
Voter's name appears 6 times on list in Maha district
'Vote theft': Karnataka SIT zeroes in on 6 suspects
'Vote theft': Karnataka SIT zeroes in on 6 suspects
'Governments Must Change Every 5 Years'
'Governments Must Change Every 5 Years'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bhel Puri: 3-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Best-Selling Cars In India In September 2025

webstory image 3

10 Memorable Piyush Pandey Ad Campaigns

VIDEOS

Trump arrives in Japan on second leg of Asia Tour4:11

Trump arrives in Japan on second leg of Asia Tour

Uttarakhand CM Dhami plays kabaddi at 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' in Dehradun0:12

Uttarakhand CM Dhami plays kabaddi at 'Sansad Khel...

Army Chief lays wreath at National War Memorial on Shaurya Diwas5:31

Army Chief lays wreath at National War Memorial on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO