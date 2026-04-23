Bengal polls: Security forces clash with locals over EVM glitch in Birbhum

EVM malfunction allegations sparked violent clashes between locals and security forces during the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections in Birbhum, disrupting polling and raising concerns.

IMAGE: An elderly voter being assisted by a security person at a polling station as he arrives to cast his vote in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, in Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal, April 23, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Voters claimed that votes cast for the TMC were being registered for the BJP, leading to protests and halted polling.

Security personnel intervened to disperse the crowd, resulting in stone pelting and injuries to central forces.

Polling resumed under heavy security after the situation was brought under control.

Clashes broke out between locals and security personnel in Kharisaol area in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Thursday after allegations of EVM malfunctioning triggered tension during the final hours of polling in the first phase of the state assembly elections, officials said.

EVM glitches spark voter protests

The trouble began at a polling booth under the Dubrajpur Assembly constituency, where electors alleged that votes cast in favour of the TMC were being registered for the BJP, they said.

According to the locals, voting was halted for nearly 30 minutes following complaints of glitches in the electronic voting machines, and protests erupted outside the booth.

Security forces intervene amidst escalating tension

The situation escalated after an argument broke out between polling officials and agitated voters, with a section of locals gathering outside the booth and staging a demonstration.

Security personnel, including central forces, intervened to disperse the crowd, following which clashes erupted.

Police and CRPF personnel were pelted with stones, prompting them to resort to mild force to bring the situation under control.

Polling resumes under heavy security

Several personnel of the central forces were injured in the incident, the officials said.

A police vehicle was also damaged during the violence, they added.

Polling was later resumed under heavy security, the officials said, adding that the situation is now under control.

Voting was underway on Thursday in 152 constituencies in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.

Polling started at 7 am and is scheduled to end at 6 pm.

The second phase of elections is on April 29 and counting on May 4.

The Election Commission of India oversees the conduct of free and fair elections, including the deployment of central forces to maintain order. Allegations of EVM tampering are not uncommon during Indian elections, often leading to demands for greater transparency in the voting process. The results of the West Bengal assembly elections are closely watched, given the state's political significance.