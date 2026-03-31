Kolkata Police Designates IPS Officers for Election Duties

To ensure fair and smooth elections, the Kolkata Police has designated four senior IPS officers as nodal officers for specific election-related responsibilities in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Key Points Kolkata Police assigns four senior IPS officers as nodal officers for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The nodal officers will oversee responsibilities related to District Election Officers in Kolkata North and South, and South 24 Parganas.

Responsibilities include ensuring adherence to the Model Code of Conduct during the election period.

The appointments aim to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

The Kolkata Police has nominated four senior IPS officers as nodal officers for specific responsibilities in connection with the forthcoming elections to the West Bengal Assembly, in addition to their existing responsibilities, an official said on Tuesday.

As per the order issued in this regard, Joint Commissioner of Police (Modernisation) Nilanjan Biswas has been designated as the nodal officer for the District Election Officer (DEO), Kolkata North.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Organisation) Ajoy Prasad would also be working as the nodal officer for DEO, Kolkata South.

Joint Commissioner of Police (AP) Subhankar Bhattacharya would be the nodal officer for DEO and District Magistrate (DM), South 24 Parganas district.

Vidit Raj Bhundesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Detective Department (Special), has been entrusted with responsibilities related to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for DEO Kolkata North, DEO Kolkata South, and DEO & DM South 24 Parganas district.

The order has been issued with the approval of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata.