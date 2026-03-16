HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Report Reveals High Number of West Bengal MLAs with Criminal Cases

Report Reveals High Number of West Bengal MLAs with Criminal Cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 16, 2026 18:56 IST

A recent report exposes that almost half of West Bengal's MLAs are facing criminal charges, while a majority are crorepatis, raising concerns about the integrity and financial status of state legislators.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Nearly half (47%) of West Bengal MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to an ADR report.
  • Over half (52%) of West Bengal's 291 analysed MLAs are crorepatis, with total assets amounting to ₹821.50 crore.
  • A significant portion of MLAs from both the Trinamool Congress (41%) and BJP (66%) have declared criminal cases.
  • 22 West Bengal MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women, including one case related to rape.
  • The average assets per West Bengal MLA stand at ₹2.82 crore, highlighting the financial wealth of state legislators.

Nearly half of the West Bengal MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves, while over half are crorepatis, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and West Bengal Election Watch released on Monday said.

The report analysed the criminal, financial and other background details of 291 out of the 294 sitting MLAs in the state, with three seats currently vacant.

 

It found that 136 MLAs (47 per cent) have declared criminal cases, while 109 legislators (37 per cent) face serious criminal charges.

According to the report, eight MLAs have declared cases related to murder, while 29 legislators face cases of attempt to murder.

Additionally, 22 MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women, including one case related to rape.

Party-Wise Analysis of Criminal Cases

The party-wise analysis showed that 92 out of 223 MLAs (41 per cent) from the Trinamool Congress, and 42 out of 64 MLAs (66 per cent) from the BJP, have declared criminal cases in their affidavits.

Financial Background of West Bengal MLAs

The report also highlighted the financial background of the legislators, noting that 152 out of the 291 MLAs analysed (52 per cent) are crorepatis.

The total assets of the sitting MLAs amount to Rs 821.50 crore, with the average assets per MLA standing at Rs 2.82 crore, it said.

Among the legislators, Jakir Hossain, the MLA from Jangipur, tops the list with declared assets worth over Rs 67 crore, followed by Ahmed Javed Khan of Kasba with assets of over Rs 32 crore, and Vivek Gupta of Jorasanko with assets exceeding Rs 31 crore.

The analysis further showed that 45 MLAs, or about 15 per cent of the House, are women, while 246 legislators are men.

Educational Qualifications

In terms of education, 182 MLAs (63 per cent) have declared themselves as graduates or above, while 104 legislators (36 per cent) have educational qualifications between class 8 and 12.

The report is based on affidavits submitted by candidates during the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections and subsequent bypolls, the ADR said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

1 in 4 UP MLAs has a criminal case; 8 out of 10 are crorepatis
1 in 4 UP MLAs has a criminal case; 8 out of 10 are crorepatis
225 out of 514 LS MPs face criminal cases; 5% are billionaires: Report
225 out of 514 LS MPs face criminal cases; 5% are billionaires: Report
Bengal polls: TMC has most crorepati candidates, BJP second
Bengal polls: TMC has most crorepati candidates, BJP second
47 Gujarat MLAs have criminal cases; 141 crorepatis
47 Gujarat MLAs have criminal cases; 141 crorepatis
62 pc MLAs face criminal cases in Kerala: ADR
62 pc MLAs face criminal cases in Kerala: ADR

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spicy Cheesy Pinwheel Bread Rolls

webstory image 2

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 3

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

VIDEOS

Mrunal Thakur spotted in a graceful look in Mumbai1:03

Mrunal Thakur spotted in a graceful look in Mumbai

Sara Tendulkar, Sania Chandhok Dazzle at Eka Lakhani's Wedding1:25

Sara Tendulkar, Sania Chandhok Dazzle at Eka Lakhani's...

Parineeti Chopra spotted in a stylish avatar her look captured on camera1:15

Parineeti Chopra spotted in a stylish avatar her look...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO