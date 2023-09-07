News
Rediff.com  » News » Bengal hikes salaries MLAs; no raise for Mamata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 07, 2023 15:33 IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday announced a hike of Rs 40,000 per month in salaries of MLAs of West Bengal.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Banerjee, who made the announcement in the house, said there will, however, be no revision in the salary of the chief minister as she has not been drawing any salary for a long time.

 

"The salary of MLAs of the West Bengal Assembly is very less compared to that of other states. So it has been decided that their salaries will be hiked by Rs 40,000 per month, " she said.

Banerjee, however, didn't give a breakup of the actual salaries of the lawmakers after the hike including all allowances and extra pay as members of the various standing committees.

