WFI drama: Legal showdown brewing over suspension

We will explain our position to government, will seek revocation of suspension: WFI boss Sanjay Singh

IMAGE: The Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the newly-elected WFI for not following due procedure. Photograph: ANI

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will seek revocation of its suspension by explaining to the government that it has not flouted any rules while taking decisions and if the issue is not resolved, it may explore legal options, its President Sanjay Singh told PTI.

The Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the newly-elected WFI for not following due procedure while announcing the dates for the U15 and U20 National Championships in Gonda, UP.

"We are seeking time from the sports minister and request that the suspension be lifted. If the issue is not resolved through dialogue, we could explore legal options," Sanjay Singh told PTI.

"We will explain that we have followed rules in taking decisions. We will present the proofs. Whatever decisions were taken, were taken by consensus. It was not my personal decision. 24 state associations had given affidavits and we have got e-mails, we have everything in writing," the sports administrator added.

Meanwhile, Sakshi Malik, one of the prominent faces of the agitation against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, welcomed the WFI's suspension.

"It is the first step towards something good happening. I hope the government understands more for what cause we were fighting," said Sakshi Malik.

"If a woman federation president is there, it will be better for the safety of women wrestlers. It was a fight for sisters and daughters of the country," she added.

Bajrang Punia, who had returned his Padma Shri medallion to the government on Friday in protest over election of Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh as WFI President, said he won't take back his award.

"Now that I have returned it, I am not going to take it back. The honour of our sisters and daughters is bigger than any award. All of you have seen what is happening," the Tokyo Games bronze medal winner told PTI.

"I will think about taking it back only after justice is delivered. The matter is in court and we are waiting for justice," he added.

Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh Phogat had accused Brij Bhushan of sexually exploiting women wrestlers during his tenure as WFI president.