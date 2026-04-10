Banerjee Disputes Modi's Fish Production Claims in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee challenges Narendra Modi's statements on West Bengal's fish production, highlighting increased output and exports during her administration in a heated political debate.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points Mamata Banerjee claims West Bengal's fish production significantly increased under her leadership, disputing Narendra Modi's assertions.

Banerjee alleges that Modi's claims are misleading, stating that West Bengal leads in fishling production and has increased fish production by 1.72 lakh metric tonnes.

The Chief Minister highlights that fish exports from West Bengal to other states exceed imports by 76,000 tonnes, with significant international exports.

Modi had criticised the TMC government for failing to achieve self-sufficiency in fish production, promising BJP would enhance fisheries and seafood sector.

Banerjee also stated that 90 per cent of West Bengal's egg requirement is produced within the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said fish production in West Bengal increased significantly during her tenure, as she sought to rebut Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the state lagged in pisciculture.

Banerjee was addressing an election rally in this North 24 Parganas district town in support of TMC candidates.

"Modi Babu said more fish is produced in Bihar than in Bengal and that these are sold to other states; it has to be so because the people in Bihar are not allowed to eat fish," the TMC chief alleged.

In his bid to take the wind out of the sails of Banerjee, who has been claiming that the BJP would impose restrictions on eating fish if it wins the assembly polls, Modi said in an election rally in the state on Thursday that the TMC government failed to match fish production with its high demand in West Bengal.

West Bengal's Fish Production Figures

Banerjee said fish production in the state increased by 1.72 lakh metric tonnes to 23.74 lakh metric tonnes during the TMC regime, asserting that the state leads in fishling production.

"Fish production in salty water stands at 1.98 lakh metric tonnes," she said, claiming that earnings of the fisherfolk have also increased.

"Fish imports from other states have decreased from 1.12 lakh metric tonnes to 1.02 lakh metric tonnes during our government's tenure," the CM said.

Modi had said that although Bengal has high demand for fish, the state imports it from other states.

"In the last 15 years, the TMC government has taken no worthwhile step to enhance supply and attain self-sufficiency in fish production," he said at the election rally on Thursday.

Promises for the Fisheries Sector

The PM promised the people of West Bengal that the BJP would make the state self-sufficient in fisheries and the seafood sector, while highlighting that the Centre has set up a dedicated ministry for the welfare of fisherfolk and allotted a record budget for them.

At Friday's poll rally, Banerjee said West Bengal also sends fish to other states.

Fish exports to other states exceeded imports by 76,000 tonnes, she said.

"Export of fish to other countries stood at 1.45 lakh metric tonnes," the chief minister said.

Banerjee added that 90 per cent of West Bengal's egg requirement is produced within the state.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.