'Beginning of end' of war: Trump announces 3-day Ukraine-Russia ceasefire

Trump said the ceasefire would take place from May 9 to 11 and would include a suspension of "all kinetic activity" between the two countries.

IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the joint press conference with US President Donald John Trump in Alaska, August 15, 2025. Photograph: Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, noting that the temporary truce coincides with Russia's Victory Day celebrations commemorating the then-Soviet Union's role in World War II.

Key Points The US President expressed hope that the temporary halt in hostilities could mark "the beginning of the end" of the ongoing war.

Trump stated that the request for the temporary truce was made directly by him and noted that the agreement will also include a prisoner exchange.

He noted that the discussions are currently underway aimed at permanently ending the war.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the ceasefire would take place from May 9 to 11 and would include a suspension of "all kinetic activity" between the two countries.

"I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE-DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine. The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II," the post read.

The US President expressed hope that the temporary halt in hostilities could mark "the beginning of the end" of the ongoing war, which entered its fifth year in February 2026, following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Trump stated that the request for the temporary truce was made directly by him and noted that the agreement will also include a prisoner exchange involving 1,000 prisoners from each side.

"This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country. This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard-fought war," the post added.

The US President further noted that the discussions are currently underway aimed at permanently ending the war, which he described as the "biggest" since World War II.

"Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day. Thank you for your attention to this matter," the US President added.

Victory Day is the most important non-religious holiday in Russia, observed annually on May 9 to mark the then-Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, referred to in Russia as the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).

The day commemorates the millions of Soviet lives lost during the war and is celebrated with full-scale military parades, showcasing Russia's military prowess.

However, this year, the parade, which takes place in Red Square, is scaled back due to the ongoing war.

The Russian Defence Ministry, in a statement on Telegram last month, stated that the Victory Day Parade 2026 in Moscow will feature servicemen from Russia's military academies and aerial displays over Red Square.

However, cadets and military hardware columns will not participate this year due to the current operational situation.