HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Beed cops to wear name plates without surnames

Beed cops to wear name plates without surnames

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 13, 2025 14:53 IST

x

Police personnel in Maharashtra's Beed district will now put up their name plates without surnames, in an attempt to eliminate caste-based discrimination, an official said on Thursday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Nearly 100 such name plates have been distributed across police stations and other offices of the department in the central Maharashtra district, the official said.

Earlier, Beed Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kanwat in January directed the officials to address each other by their first name, and not surname, with an aim to curb the caste bias.

 

Now, the SP's office has distributed name plates, for display on tables in the offices of the security personnel, which do not have a mention of their surname, the official said.

Also, the small name plates put up by police personnel on their uniforms will have to be made individually without them displaying their surnames, the official added.

Kanwat was posted as the SP of Beed in December last year after the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who was abducted, tortured and killed for trying to stop an extortion attempt against an energy firm operating a windmill project there.

Deshmukh's murder on December 9, 2024, had acquired a caste angle as the victim was a Maratha, while most of the accused in the killing are Vanjari, a dominant community in the Beed region.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Caste Survey Will Generate A New Debate'
'Caste Survey Will Generate A New Debate'
'Caste has become a beacon of democracy in India'
'Caste has become a beacon of democracy in India'
'Caste census will be messy and make things worse'
'Caste census will be messy and make things worse'
'Not counting caste is as political as counting it'
'Not counting caste is as political as counting it'
'90% sitting outside system': Rahul on caste census
'90% sitting outside system': Rahul on caste census

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

HOLI: 7 Songs You Must Listen To!

webstory image 2

13 Tallest Temples Of India

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

Nora Fatehi spotted in Bandra0:57

Nora Fatehi spotted in Bandra

MPs celebrate Holi with Gulal at Parliament Premises3:20

MPs celebrate Holi with Gulal at Parliament Premises

Lucknow sweet shop sells India's largest gujiya4:14

Lucknow sweet shop sells India's largest gujiya

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD