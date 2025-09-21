HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Be ready for SIR rollout by Sep 30: EC tells state officers

Be ready for SIR rollout by Sep 30: EC tells state officers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 21, 2025 15:24 IST

x

The Election Commission has asked its state election officers to be ready for the SIR by September 30, in an indication that the poll authority could launch the voter list cleanup exercise as early as October-November.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

According to officials, at a conference of state chief electoral officers (CEOs) here earlier this month, the EC top brass asked them to be ready for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) rollout in the next 10 to 15 days. But for the sake of greater clarity, the deadline of September 30 was set.

The CEOs have been told to keep voter lists of their states, published after the last SIR, ready.

 

Several state CEOs have already put up the voter lists published after their last SIR on their websites.

The website of the Delhi CEO has the voter list from 2008, when the last intensive revision took place in the national capital.

In Uttarakhand, the last SIR took place in 2006 and the electoral roll from that year is now on the state CEO's website.

The last SIR in states will serve as the cut-off date, just as the 2003 voter list of Bihar is being used by the EC for intensive revision.

Most states had the last SIR between 2002 and 2004 and have nearly completed mapping of current electors with those as per the last intensive revision.

The EC has said that after Bihar, SIR will be carried out in the entire country.

Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are due in 2026.

The primary aim of the intensive revision is to weed out foreign illegal migrants by checking their place of birth.

The move assumes significance in the wake of a crackdown in various states on illegal foreign migrants, including from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Pan-India SIR: 50% voters don't have to show any proof
Pan-India SIR: 50% voters don't have to show any proof
EC to train officials for voter revision in Bengal
EC to train officials for voter revision in Bengal
Will set aside Bihar voter revision exercise if...: SC
Will set aside Bihar voter revision exercise if...: SC
RaGa's Charges Vs ECI Rebuttal: Who's Right?
RaGa's Charges Vs ECI Rebuttal: Who's Right?
EC de-lists 474 more political parties for flouting norms
EC de-lists 474 more political parties for flouting norms

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

webstory image 2

Top Indian Cities With Millionaires

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Male Singers

VIDEOS

Sea of Fans at Guwahati Airport as Zubeen Garg's Body Arrives2:12

Sea of Fans at Guwahati Airport as Zubeen Garg's Body...

Zubeen Garg's body arrives in India3:58

Zubeen Garg's body arrives in India

Trump Demands Bagram Airbase Back: 'We Want It Now!'2:29

Trump Demands Bagram Airbase Back: 'We Want It Now!'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV