HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » EC de-lists 474 more political parties for flouting norms

EC de-lists 474 more political parties for flouting norms

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 19, 2025 17:05 IST

x

The Election Commission on Friday said it has de-listed 474 more registered unrecognised political parties for flouting norms, including not contesting elections in the last six years.

IMAGE: A view of the Election Commission's office in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the first phase of the exercise, the EC de-listed 334 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) on August 9.

"In continuation, in the second phase, ECI delisted 474 RUPPs on September 18, based on non-contestation in elections conducted by ECI continuously for 6 years. Thus, 808 RUPPs have been delisted in the last 2 months," it said.

 

Till recently, there were 2,520 RUPPs. After the de-listing exercise, 2,046 RUPPs remain.

Besides, there are six recognised national parties and 67 state parties.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

All parties involved in electoral roll revision: EC
All parties involved in electoral roll revision: EC
'Linking Aadhar With Voter ID Is Very Dangerous'
'Linking Aadhar With Voter ID Is Very Dangerous'
2100 registered unrecognised parties face EC action
2100 registered unrecognised parties face EC action
'ECI Has No Right To Ask Anyone To Apologise'
'ECI Has No Right To Ask Anyone To Apologise'
Raj Thackeray's MNS may lose recognition, symbol
Raj Thackeray's MNS may lose recognition, symbol

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's Top 5 Male Singers

webstory image 2

10 Best All-Purpose SUVs

webstory image 3

6 Indian Monuments In UK

VIDEOS

Kriti Kharbanda's Stunning Look Steals the Spotlight!2:03

Kriti Kharbanda's Stunning Look Steals the Spotlight!

Bollywood Stars Shine at 'Jolly LLB 3' Screening8:58

Bollywood Stars Shine at 'Jolly LLB 3' Screening

Natasa Stankovic Slays in Chic Gym Look1:43

Natasa Stankovic Slays in Chic Gym Look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV