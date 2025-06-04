HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » B'desh drops 'Father of the Nation' title for Mujibur Rahman

B'desh drops 'Father of the Nation' title for Mujibur Rahman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 04, 2025 15:59 IST

x

Bangladesh's interim government has dropped the "Father of the Nation" title for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as it amended a legislation, revising the definition of freedom fighter, according to media reports on Wednesday.

IMAGE: An artist gives final touches to a statue of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

The move on Tuesday comes a few days after the Muhammad Yunus-led government dropped the portrait of the country's founding father and deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's father Mujibur Rahman from new currency notes.

The interim government has amended the National Freedom Fighters Council Act, "altering" the definition of freedom fighter, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued the related ordinance on Tuesday night, it said.

The amendment to the law also "modifies the term 'Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman'”, the report said.
According to bdnews24.com portal, "The words 'Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' and portions of the law that mentioned the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman have been deleted."

 

The Daily Star newspaper reported that the ordinance also makes slight changes to the definition of the Liberation War.

"The new definition of Liberation War drops the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The previous one mentioned that the war was waged responding to Bangabandhu's call for independence," it said.

According to the revised ordinance, all MNAs (members of the national assembly) and MPAs (members of the provincial assembly) associated with the wartime government-in-exile of Bangladesh (Mujibnagar Government), who were later considered members of the erstwhile constituent assembly, will now be categorised as “associates of the Liberation War”, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Until now, they were recognised as freedom fighters.

As per the amendment, all civilian individuals who, between March 26 and December 16, 1971, received combat training or made preparations for war within the country, enrolled in training camps in India with the aim of participating in the war, took up arms against the occupying Pakistani military forces and their local collaborators, in the pursuit of Bangladesh's independence, and who were within the government-determined minimum age at that time, will be recognised as freedom fighters.

The local collaborators include Razakars, Al-Badr, Al-Shams, the then-Muslim League, Jamaat-e-Islami, Nezam-e-Islam and members of the peace committees.

Members of the armed forces, East Pakistan Rifles (EPR), police, Mukti Bahini, the Mujibnagar government and its recognised forces, naval commandos, Kilo Force, and Ansar will also be included under the definition of freedom fighters.

Women who were subjected to torture by the invading Pakistani forces and their collaborators during the war (Birangona) will also be recognised as freedom fighters under the new definition.

Doctors, nurses and medical assistants who served injured fighters in field hospitals during the war will also be acknowledged as freedom fighters.

The ordinance redefines Liberation War as the armed struggle carried out between March 26 and December 16, 1971, by the people of Bangladesh aiming to establish a sovereign democratic state founded on equality, human dignity and social justice, against the occupying Pakistani armed forces and their collaborators, the Dhaka Tribune report said.

In January, the interim government introduced new textbooks for primary and secondary students for the 2025 academic year that state that Ziaur Rahman, who was an Army major and later a sector commander of the Liberation War, declared the country's independence in 1971, replacing the previous ones crediting founding father Mujibur Rahman with the declaration.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mujib didn't declare freedom: B'desh changes textbooks
Mujib didn't declare freedom: B'desh changes textbooks
Mujib's Joy Bangla no more Bangladesh national slogan
Mujib's Joy Bangla no more Bangladesh national slogan
Bangladesh tribunal indicts Hasina on mass murder charges
Bangladesh tribunal indicts Hasina on mass murder charges
Protesters set afire Mujibur Rahman's home in Dhaka
Protesters set afire Mujibur Rahman's home in Dhaka
Violence continues against Hasina's party members
Violence continues against Hasina's party members

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Timeless Laxmikant-Pyarelal Songs

webstory image 2

Why You Should Journey To The Lovely Hemkund Sahib

webstory image 3

Mani Ratnam's Top 7 Songs With A R Rahman

VIDEOS

Nora looks absolutely stunning in white1:02

Nora looks absolutely stunning in white

Rohtang Pass' stunning visuals please tourists after fresh snowfall 2:02

Rohtang Pass' stunning visuals please tourists after...

Parts of Mumbai witnesses heavy rain7:17

Parts of Mumbai witnesses heavy rain

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD