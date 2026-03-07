Karnataka Budget 2026-27 Praised for Balanced Approach to Economic Growth

The Karnataka Budget 2026-27 receives a thumbs-up from the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce for its strategic focus on boosting MSMEs, enhancing infrastructure, and driving economic growth across the state.

Key Points The Karnataka Budget 2026-27 is praised for its balanced approach to fostering economic growth and supporting MSMEs.

Financial incentives and skill development programs aim to strengthen the MSME sector and create employment opportunities in Karnataka.

Investments in infrastructure, including roads and industrial parks, are expected to support sustainable growth and competitiveness.

The budget's emphasis on IT, AI, and innovation is set to solidify Karnataka's position as a leading hub for startups and the digital economy.

Cybersecurity measures are crucial to support Karnataka's digital ambitions, requiring dedicated budget allocations.

The Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce on Saturday welcomed the Karnataka Budget 2026-27, recognising its balanced approach towards fostering economic growth, supporting MSMEs, and enhancing infrastructure development.

K Ravi, Senior Vice President, BCIC and Chairman, International Business Committee. appreciated the government's commitment to strengthening the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector through targeted financial incentives, skill development programs, and ease of doing business reforms.

"These measures are expected to boost manufacturing capabilities and create significant employment opportunities across the state," he said, in a statement.

According to him, the budget's focus on infrastructure, including investments in road connectivity, urban development, and industrial parks, tourism and hospitality aligns with BCIC's vision of a robust industrial ecosystem that supports sustainable growth and competitiveness.

Industry Applauds Focus on IT and Innovation

BCIC also applauded the emphasis on IT, AI, technology and innovation, which it said will drive Karnataka's position as a leading hub for startups and digital economy initiatives.

While the budget presents ambitious welfare schemes and agricultural support, BCIC said it encourages continued dialogue between industry stakeholders and the government to ensure effective implementation and maximise impact.

BCIC further said that it remains committed to collaborating with the government to facilitate a conducive business environment that promotes investment, innovation, and inclusive growth in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday presented his record 17th budget with a total outlay of Rs 4,48,004 crore.

Cybersecurity Concerns Addressed

Reacting to the state budget, Karmendra Kohli, CEO, SecurEyes said it sends a strong signal on digital responsibility.

He said in a statement that the proposed social media ban for children under 16 is a timely step but its success will hinge entirely on robust digital identity verification and enforcement mechanisms, which are inherently cybersecurity challenges.

Similarly, the establishment of the Bangalore Robotics and AI Innovation Zone and AI Centers of Excellence is exciting, but every AI platform is a potential attack surface, Kohli said.

"As Karnataka accelerates its digital ambitions, cybersecurity cannot be an afterthought; it must be embedded from the ground up. We look forward to the state building on its Cybersecurity Policy 2024 with dedicated budget allocations that match the scale of its tech aspirations," he added.