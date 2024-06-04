News
Battle for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: LEADS/RESULTS

Last updated on: June 04, 2024 08:49 IST
The counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha assembly elections are also underway.

In Odisha, five-time Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is facing a stiff challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party, with the exit polls predicting a neck-and-neck fight between the two.

The pollsters, meanwhile, are divided on their projections for Andhra Pradesh, with some suggesting a victory for the National Democratic Alliance -- consisting of the BJP, the Telugu Desam Party of Chandrababu Naidu and the Jana Sena Party of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan -- while others forecast that the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will retain power.

Catch all the numbers HERE.

 

 

