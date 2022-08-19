News
Rediff.com  » News » Banner with Godse, Savarkar pictures removed in Karnataka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 19, 2022 19:37 IST
Civic authorities have removed a banner put up by a local Hindu organisation leader at Surathkal, carrying pictures of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse and Hindutva icon V D Savarkar, following a complaint.

IMAGE: V D Savarkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Savarkar Smarak

The banner was installed by Hindu Mahasabha leader Rajesh Pavitran, extending Sri Krishna Janmashtami greetings, police sources said.

The authorities removed the banner immediately following a complaint on Thursday, on the orders of the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation.

 

Police security was beefed up in Surathkal in view of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations on Friday, the sources added.

The Hindu Mahasabha had courted a controversy when they displayed a banner with a photo of Savarkar on August 14 at Surathkal flyover.

Meanwhile in Udupi city, a banner depicting 'Hindu Rashtra' with portraits of Savarkar and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, put up at the Brahmagiri circle was removed by Hindu activists themselves on Friday.

The Social Democratic Party of India and the Congress had demanded its removal.

It was erected by activists of different Hindu organisations on the eve of the Independence Day.

According to leaders of the organisations, though they had received permission to display the banner for 15 days, it was decided to remove it in view of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations following instructions from the police.

Leaders of saffron organisations including the Hindu Mahasabha, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and others took out a procession from Brahmagiri Circle to martyrs' memorial at Ajjarakad before winding up the programme.

The Hindu leaders urged the municipality to permit them to erect a statue of Savarkar at Brahmagiri Circle.

A formal appeal will be submitted to the Municipal authorities soon, they said.

Earlier, prohibitory orders were clamped in Shivamogga after two groups entered into an argument over the installation of a picture of Savarkar on the occasion of Independence Day.

Tension prevailed after one of the groups wanted to tie a picture of the Hindutva leader on a high mast light pole while the other planned to install a picture of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

