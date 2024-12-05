News
Home  » News » Bangladesh To Remove Mujib's Image From Taka Notes

Bangladesh To Remove Mujib's Image From Taka Notes

Source: PTI
December 05, 2024 19:52 IST
Bangladesh Bank is printing new notes, including in them features of the July uprising, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported on Thursday, referring to the student-led protests that forced then prime minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India on August 5.

Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus took charge as chief adviser, the head of an interim government in Bangladesh.

IMAGE: A Bangladesh taka note bearing Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's portrait. Photograph: Kind courtesy https://www.kbcoins.in/
 

According to the central bank, banknotes of taka 20, 100, 500, and 1,000 are being printed on the interim government's instructions.

The new currency notes will not include the image of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the newspaper reported, quoting the bank.

Religious structures, Bengali traditions, and 'graffiti' drawn during the July uprising will be included on the currency notes, the newspaper said.

'I hope the new note could be released in the market within the next six months,' it quoted Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Husneara Shikha as saying.

According to the newspaper, officials from the bank and the ministry of finance said Sheikh Mujib's image will be removed from the current currency notes. Initially, the design of the four notes is being changed, and the others will be redesigned in phases, they said.

The legacy of Sheikh Mujib, often called the Father of the Nation, came under attack during the protests, which were initially against a controversial job quota. His statues and murals bearing his image were targeted as his daughter fled to India, and is reported to be still living there.

Sheikh Hasina has directly targeted Dr Yunus in recent remarks, accusing him of failing to protect the minorities, including Hindus.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has termed her remarks as hate speech, and the country's leaders said a smear campaign is on against the Yunus government.

