Bangladesh summons Kolkata mission head amid protests

Bangladesh summons Kolkata mission head amid protests

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 06, 2024 11:45 IST
Bangladesh has summoned Shikder Mohammad Ashrafur Rahman, the acting deputy high commissioner in Kolkata, for urgent consultations following protests over attacks on Hindu minorities.

IMAGE: People stage a protest on the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and on the issue of atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rahman, who is also minister -- political affairs, stationed in Kolkata, has returned to Dhaka.

"Ashrafur Rahman was called for urgent consultations following ongoing protests outside our mission in Kolkata. Additionally, he will be part of the delegation during the foreign secretary-level talks between the two countries slated for next week. He will be back by the middle of this month," a senior official of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata told PTI on condition of anonymity.

 

The mission in Kolkata has witnessed multiple protests over the past week by political parties and religious groups condemning the reported atrocities against Hindus minorities in Bangladesh.

In a related development, the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura, suspended all visa and consular services on Tuesday, citing 'security reasons'.

The decision followed an incident where protesters breached the mission's premises on Monday to protest the arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka.

Amid rising tensions, the Bangladesh foreign ministry summoned the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka to register its protest over the vandalism at the mission in Agartala.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is expected to visit Bangladesh next week for the foreign secretary-level meeting, marking the first high-level interaction between the two nations since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus assumed office on August 8, following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister.

Relations between the two neighbours have been strained since Hasina fled to India on August 5.

The recent arrest of Das has further intensified the situation, with India expressing concerns over continued attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
