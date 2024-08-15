Bangladesh: A Protest For The Missing

On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, victims and relatives of people killed and injured during the recent unrest in Bangladesh protested demanding justice at Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.

Two days ago, relatives of people who disappeared during the reign of Awami League also carried out protest demanding justice.

Sheikh Hasina's 15 year power run came to an abrupt end on August 5 after she resigned and fleed Bangladesh.

IMAGE: Victims and relatives protest demanding justice, here and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: A relative weeps during the protest. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Relatives carry posters and photographs of their loved ones. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Relatives console each other during the protest. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Relatives show photographs of their loved ones. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Relatives embrace each other during the protest. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman carries a photograph of a missing person. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: A girl wipes tears during the protest. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Students walk past graffiti depicting Abu Saeed, a student who died after police fired live bullets during anti-quota protests, at the University of Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: A man walks past a graffiti that reads 'Our new secular Bangladesh at the University of Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Commuters pass by a graffiti. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com