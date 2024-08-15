News
Rediff.com  » News » Bangladesh: A Protest For The Missing

Bangladesh: A Protest For The Missing

By REDIFF NEWS
August 15, 2024 13:53 IST
On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, victims and relatives of people killed and injured during the recent unrest in Bangladesh protested demanding justice at Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.

Two days ago, relatives of people who disappeared during the reign of Awami League also carried out protest demanding justice.

Sheikh Hasina's 15 year power run came to an abrupt end on August 5 after she resigned and fleed Bangladesh.

 

IMAGE: Victims and relatives protest demanding justice, here and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A relative weeps during the protest. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Relatives carry posters and photographs of their loved ones. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Relatives console each other during the protest. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Relatives show photographs of their loved ones. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Relatives embrace each other during the protest. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman carries a photograph of a missing person. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A girl wipes tears during the protest. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Students walk past graffiti depicting Abu Saeed, a student who died after police fired live bullets during anti-quota protests, at the University of Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man walks past a graffiti that reads 'Our new secular Bangladesh at the University of Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Commuters pass by a graffiti. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
