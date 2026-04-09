Bandaged finger delays woman's vote for hours in Kerala

Akshaya cast her vote at around 6.15 pm, having arrived at the booth near Kurkancheri at 1.30 pm.

IMAGE: People arrive to cast their vote for the Kerala assembly election, at Idamalakkudi, in Idukki on Thursday. Photograph: @Ceokerala X/ANI Photo

Key Points A young mother in Kerala's Thrissur district was initially denied voting due to a bandaged left index finger.

She waited nearly five hours at the polling booth, from 1.30 pm to 6.15 pm, before finally casting her vote.

The presiding officer insisted the bandage be removed, despite her showing medical proof of a serious injury with 15 stitches.

The voter refused to leave without voting and highlighted her ordeal, saying no one else should face such an experience.

Political intervention followed, with leaders and officials stepping in before she was eventually allowed to vote.

A young mother in Thrissur district of Kerala, initially denied the right to vote due to an injured left index finger, finally cast her ballot toward the end of polling in the Kerala assembly elections after a prolonged wait.

She held up her bandaged finger, now inked blue, and said she was able to vote after hours of waiting.

Akshaya cast her vote at around 6.15 pm, having arrived at the booth near Kurkancheri at 1.30 pm.

"I don't want anyone else to have such an experience," she told reporters.

She claimed that the presiding officer initially denied her permission to vote, saying that a different finger can be inked only if a person does not have a left index finger.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, she said she was not being allowed to vote because her left index finger was bandaged due to a serious injury.

At around 5 pm, she told reporters outside the booth that she had been waiting since 1.30 pm to exercise her right to vote, which the presiding officer-also a woman-was allegedly denying.

"The presiding officer insisted that I remove the bandage. But I have 15 stitches on my finger after it was injured four days ago when it got caught in the mixer-grinder jar, and it is impossible to remove the bandage. I showed her the medical certificates as well, but she was not satisfied," Akshaya claimed.

"I have been waiting since 1.30 pm without food. I will not leave without voting," she added.

Political Intervention and Standoff

Communist Party of India leader V S Sunil Kumar contended that the presiding officer was taking an 'arrogant stand' by refusing to allow Akshaya to vote, despite other presiding officers asking her to permit it.

Even the Returning Officer (RO) instructed her to allow her to vote, but the presiding officer remained adamant that the direction be given to her in writing, Kumar claimed.

"She (the presiding officer) is not willing to speak to the district collector or listen to the RO," he added.

Polling for 140 Assembly seats here commenced at 7 am and has concluded.