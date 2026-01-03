Ballari clash death: Bullet not fired by police, says Karnataka HM

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said that, as per preliminary reports, the bullet that led to the death of a person during recent clashes in Ballari was not fired from police weapons and was likely discharged from a private revolver.

IMAGE: Visuals from the spot where a clash broke out between two groups in the Awambavi area of ​​Ballari city, on January 2, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

He said ballistic experts would examine all revolvers seized from those present at the spot when the incident occurred.

Tension prevailed in parts of Ballari on Thursday night after supporters of Ballari City Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and Gangavati BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy allegedly clashed over a banner installation issue. The situation turned violent with alleged stone-pelting and firing, leaving one person dead.

The incident reportedly began after supporters of Bharath Reddy allegedly installed a poster related to the Valmiki statue unveiling in front of Janardhan Reddy's residence in Ballari.

"I had sent the ADGP (Law and Order), who is still at the spot. As per preliminary reports, the bullet that killed the person was not fired by the police and does not match police ammunition. It appears to have been fired from a private weapon. The bullet has been sent to the forensic science laboratory," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said firearms seized from all those present at the scene would be sent for ballistic examination.

"FIRs have been registered based on complaints and counter-complaints against several people. These will be examined. The chief minister has ordered a high-level probe, and accordingly, I have issued necessary instructions to the department," he added.

Referring to political statements made by leaders from both sides, the minister said facts were more important and that the police were working to establish them.

"Unnecessary statements will be of no use. Leaders going to Ballari and creating a political atmosphere is not appropriate. If provocative statements are made, necessary action will be taken in accordance with the law," he said.

Parameshwara said he would visit Ballari, if necessary, once the report is received. He added that organisers of the Valmiki statue unveiling event were advised to postpone the programme in view of the prevailing situation, and they complied.

On the suspension of Ballari Superintendent of Police Pavan Nejjur following the incident, he said the SP should have been present at the spot, issued instructions and brought the situation under control. "As that did not happen, he has been suspended," he said.

When it was pointed out that the SP had taken charge only a few hours before the incident, the home minister said, "Duty is duty. Is he new to the police department? An SP-level officer should have immediately taken up the challenge and brought the situation under control."

He added, "IPS officers are trained to handle such situations at any time. Had he acted promptly, the situation could have been prevented from escalating."

He said the Chitradurga SP, who earlier served in Ballari, has been given additional charge of the district, while the Davangere Inspector General of Police has been stationed there.

"We will soon post an experienced SP to Ballari district," he added.

Statements are being recorded from those present at the scene and from individuals identified through police cameras as part of the investigation, he said.