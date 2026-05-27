HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Denied Bail In Online Harassment Case

Man Denied Bail In Online Harassment Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 27, 2026 22:13 IST

A Mumbai court rejected bail for a 24-year-old man accused of sexually harassing a woman and her daughter on a live-streaming platform, fearing witness intimidation.

Photograph: Pexels/Pixabay

Photograph: Pexels/Pixabay

Key Points

  • Mumbai court denies bail to a man accused of online sexual harassment and defamation.
  • The accused allegedly targeted a woman and her minor daughter on a live-streaming platform.
  • The court cited concerns that the accused might intimidate the victims if released on bail.
  • The accused faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
  • The prosecution argued that the accused was absconding and has a history of evading arrest.

A special court in Mumbai has denied bail to a 24-year-old man, accused of sexually harassing and defaming a woman and her minor daughter on a live-streaming platform, noting that he may intimidate the victims if granted relief.

In a ruling on Monday, special judge S N Sachdeo stated there are chances that the accused may flee and pressure the victims.

 

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for sexual harassment and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Details of the Online Harassment Allegations

According to the charge sheet and the prosecution's submissions, the accused and several others used the streaming app to allegedly broadcast obscene remarks and assassinate the character of a 34-year-old woman.

The accused individuals shared a common intention to defame the informant (woman) and her 14-year-old daughter, the prosecution said.

The police alleged that the accused used filthy language and flashed obscene material while livestreaming.

When the woman confronted one of the co-accused and requested him to stop, he verbally abused her and disconnected the call.

The accused also engaged in criminal intimidation against the complainant, the police said.

Defence Arguments and Prosecution's Response

The defence contended that the accused had not committed any offence and was already in jail.

Moreover, the offences for which the FIR is registered, and the charge sheet was filed, are not serious as they attract a punishment not exceeding three years, it said.

The prosecution opposed the plea, saying that the accused was absconding and was arrested in Bhopal.

With the help of other co-accused, he has conducted live streaming about obscene remarks on the victim, who is a minor, it said.

Court's Decision and Rationale

The court noted that the accusations against the accused as well as the co-accused show that a serious offence was committed.

Given the accused's history of evading arrest and the severe nature of the coordinated harassment, there was a significant risk he might flee or pressure the informant and other material witnesses if released, it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

Varun Dhawan Turns Heads with Stylish Mumbai Appearance0:37

Varun Dhawan Turns Heads with Stylish Mumbai Appearance

Watch: CPM workers attack ED vehicle during protest amid raids at Kerala ex-CM Vijayan's house0:24

Watch: CPM workers attack ED vehicle during protest amid...

Elephants Enjoy Cooling Showers Amid Rising Heat at Nandankanan Zoo0:43

Elephants Enjoy Cooling Showers Amid Rising Heat at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO