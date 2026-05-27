Man Denied Bail In Online Harassment Case

A Mumbai court rejected bail for a 24-year-old man accused of sexually harassing a woman and her daughter on a live-streaming platform, fearing witness intimidation.

Photograph: Pexels/Pixabay

Key Points Mumbai court denies bail to a man accused of online sexual harassment and defamation.

The accused allegedly targeted a woman and her minor daughter on a live-streaming platform.

The court cited concerns that the accused might intimidate the victims if released on bail.

The accused faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The prosecution argued that the accused was absconding and has a history of evading arrest.

A special court in Mumbai has denied bail to a 24-year-old man, accused of sexually harassing and defaming a woman and her minor daughter on a live-streaming platform, noting that he may intimidate the victims if granted relief.

In a ruling on Monday, special judge S N Sachdeo stated there are chances that the accused may flee and pressure the victims.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for sexual harassment and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Details of the Online Harassment Allegations

According to the charge sheet and the prosecution's submissions, the accused and several others used the streaming app to allegedly broadcast obscene remarks and assassinate the character of a 34-year-old woman.

The accused individuals shared a common intention to defame the informant (woman) and her 14-year-old daughter, the prosecution said.

The police alleged that the accused used filthy language and flashed obscene material while livestreaming.

When the woman confronted one of the co-accused and requested him to stop, he verbally abused her and disconnected the call.

The accused also engaged in criminal intimidation against the complainant, the police said.

Defence Arguments and Prosecution's Response

The defence contended that the accused had not committed any offence and was already in jail.

Moreover, the offences for which the FIR is registered, and the charge sheet was filed, are not serious as they attract a punishment not exceeding three years, it said.

The prosecution opposed the plea, saying that the accused was absconding and was arrested in Bhopal.

With the help of other co-accused, he has conducted live streaming about obscene remarks on the victim, who is a minor, it said.

Court's Decision and Rationale

The court noted that the accusations against the accused as well as the co-accused show that a serious offence was committed.

Given the accused's history of evading arrest and the severe nature of the coordinated harassment, there was a significant risk he might flee or pressure the informant and other material witnesses if released, it said.