HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Punjab Police Uncovers Babbar Khalsa International Terror Plot

Punjab Police Uncovers Babbar Khalsa International Terror Plot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 19:31 IST

x

Punjab Police successfully busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module, arresting two individuals and seizing hand grenades intended for attacks on government institutions and infrastructure.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points

  • Punjab Police dismantle a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) backed terror module.
  • Two associates of foreign-based handlers arrested in Amritsar.
  • Police recovered two hand grenades from the suspects' possession.
  • The terror plot aimed to target government institutions and infrastructure.
  • Investigation underway to identify other associates involved in the BKI network.

The Punjab Police busted a module backed by proscribed outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) by arresting two associates of foreign-based handlers and recovering two hand grenades from their possession, said a top officer here on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Ajay, a resident of Bazigar Mohalla in Ajnala, Amritsar, and Jodhbir Singh, a resident of Fattewal Kalan in Amritsar, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

 

Hand Grenades Seized, Motorcycle Impounded

Apart from recovering hand grenades, the police team also impounded their motorcycle.

Investigation revealed that the grenades recovered were part of a larger conspiracy, aimed at targeting government institutions and infrastructure to disturb peace and law and order in the state.

Operational Details and Swift Action

Sharing operational details, he said police teams had received a reliable input about foreign-based handlers having provided hand grenades to their associates and directed them to coordinate with another associate of the handler in the area of Loharka Road in Amritsar.

Acting swiftly on this information, police teams put up a checkpoint and intercepted suspects Ajay and Jodhbir Singh, he said, adding that during their search, two hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

Ongoing Investigation and Legal Action

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to identify other associates involved in the network.

A case under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Punjab Police Busts ISI-Backed Terror Module, Averting Potential Attacks
Punjab Police Busts ISI-Backed Terror Module, Averting Potential Attacks
Terror plot foiled in Punjab, six BKI operatives held; arms, ammo seized
Terror plot foiled in Punjab, six BKI operatives held; arms, ammo seized
ISI-Sponsored Terror Module Busted in Punjab, Arms Recovered
ISI-Sponsored Terror Module Busted in Punjab, Arms Recovered
2 Babbar Khalsa terrorists held in Delhi; arms, ammunition recovered
2 Babbar Khalsa terrorists held in Delhi; arms, ammunition recovered
Punjab Police Bust Terror Module with Pakistan Links, Recover Grenades
Punjab Police Bust Terror Module with Pakistan Links, Recover Grenades

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

Mrunal Thakur Poses Gracefully at Airport1:22

Mrunal Thakur Poses Gracefully at Airport

On Cam: Three coaches of Ujjaini Express derail near Rishikesh0:34

On Cam: Three coaches of Ujjaini Express derail near...

Huma Qureshi Proves Simplicity Is the Ultimate Fashion Statement1:02

Huma Qureshi Proves Simplicity Is the Ultimate Fashion...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO