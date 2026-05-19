Punjab Police Uncovers Babbar Khalsa International Terror Plot

Punjab Police successfully busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module, arresting two individuals and seizing hand grenades intended for attacks on government institutions and infrastructure.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points Punjab Police dismantle a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) backed terror module.

Two associates of foreign-based handlers arrested in Amritsar.

Police recovered two hand grenades from the suspects' possession.

The terror plot aimed to target government institutions and infrastructure.

Investigation underway to identify other associates involved in the BKI network.

The Punjab Police busted a module backed by proscribed outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) by arresting two associates of foreign-based handlers and recovering two hand grenades from their possession, said a top officer here on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Ajay, a resident of Bazigar Mohalla in Ajnala, Amritsar, and Jodhbir Singh, a resident of Fattewal Kalan in Amritsar, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

Hand Grenades Seized, Motorcycle Impounded

Apart from recovering hand grenades, the police team also impounded their motorcycle.

Investigation revealed that the grenades recovered were part of a larger conspiracy, aimed at targeting government institutions and infrastructure to disturb peace and law and order in the state.

Operational Details and Swift Action

Sharing operational details, he said police teams had received a reliable input about foreign-based handlers having provided hand grenades to their associates and directed them to coordinate with another associate of the handler in the area of Loharka Road in Amritsar.

Acting swiftly on this information, police teams put up a checkpoint and intercepted suspects Ajay and Jodhbir Singh, he said, adding that during their search, two hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

Ongoing Investigation and Legal Action

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to identify other associates involved in the network.

A case under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.