Baba Siddique murder: 1 more involved in conspiracy held

Baba Siddique murder: 1 more involved in conspiracy held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 26, 2024 16:40 IST
A man was arrested from Ludhiana in connection with the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Baba Siddique's funeral procession. Photograph: ANI Photo

Surjeet Sushil Singh was held in a joint operation of the Punjab Police and the Mumbai Police.

He has been handed over to the Mumbai Police, Yadav, the Director General of Punjab Police said on X.

 

'In a major breakthrough, Mumbai Police in a joint operation with Punjab Police apprehends Sujeet Sushil Singh, resident of Mumbai, wanted in high profile murder of Baba Siddique,' said Yadav on X.

'Sujeet was involved in the murder conspiracy and was informed about the plan to kill Baba Siddique three days in advance by Nitin Gautan (Gautam) Sapre-another accused. He also provided logistical assistance. He has been handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation,' he said.

Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three people at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
