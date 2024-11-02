'B' in BJP stands for...: Kharge, Cong CMs slam Modi

The Congress on Friday launched a multi-pronged attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his jibe at the former for its poll guarantees, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying before pointing fingers, the prime minister should note that the "Modi Ki Guarantee" is a "cruel joke" on 140 crore Indians.

Stating that the 'B' in BJP stands for 'betrayal' while 'J' stands for 'jumla', Kharge said in a post on X, "Narendra Modi ji, Lies, Deceit, Fakery, Loot and Publicity are the 5 adjectives which best describe your government! Your drum beating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt!"

Besides Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal also lashed out at Modi, citing Congress' track record in fulfilling its promises.

"On May 16, 2024, you claimed that you took inputs from more than 20 lakh people for the roadmap for 2047. RTI filed in PMO declined to put forth details, exposing your LIES!" the Congress chief said in the post.

Claiming to set the record straight, Kharge also raised the issue of the promise of "two crore jobs per year". "Why is India's unemployment rate at a 45-year high and why are stampedes witnessed wherever there are vacancies for a handful of jobs," Kharge asked.

"Who is responsible for 70 paper leaks in 7 years and who snatched 5 lakh government jobs by selling stake in PSUs," he further asked.

Stating that 'Bahut Hui Mehangai Ki Maar', the Congress chief asked, "Why have household savings plunged to a 50-year low? Why has the cost of a common thali increased by 52 per cent in just last year? TOP -- Tomato prices have increased by 247 per cent, Potato by 180 per cent and Onion by 60 per cent."

"Who levied GST on essential food items such as Milk, Curd, Aata, Dal? Who is penalising the middle class through Long Term Capital Gains Tax by indulging in tax terrorism," Kharge asked.

Taking a jibe at the BJP over its promise of "Acche Din", Kharge said, "Rupee is at an all-time low. Is it in ICU or in Margdarshak Mandal? Your Govt has borrowed Rs 150 lakh+ crores in past 10 years, amounting to a debt of Rs 1.5 lakh on every Indian. MSMEs have been destroyed through DeMO + Flawed GST."

"Clean chit to China post-Galwan, red carpet for Chinese investments and ruining relations with every neighbouring country," Karge said in the post.

He also accused the Modi government of "snatching government jobs from SC, ST, OBC and EWS communities by 91 per cent increase in Casual/Contract hiring".

"JUMLA of doubling Income of Farmers by 2022. Refusing Legal Guarantee for MSP. GST on 35 Farm articles. Turning permanent recruitment to Armed Forces to a temporary one through Agnipath! Modi ji, before finger-pointing, please note that MODI KI GUARANTEE is a cruel joke on 140 crore Indians!" Kharge said in the post.

Kharge's remarks came after Modi on Friday said the Congress stands "badly exposed" in front of people for promising to them what the party knows it will never be able to deliver.

Modi launched a fierce attack on the opposition party as he seized on Kharge's comments that the Congress' state units should make promises that are properly budgeted.

He also said the developmental trajectory and fiscal health in the Congress-ruled states of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana is going from bad to worse.

Meanwhile, hitting out at Modi, Siddaramaiah said before pointing fingers at the Congress, he should take a hard look at BJP's "disastrous legacy" in Karnataka.

"We are fulfilling every promise we made to our people -- all 5 guarantees implemented with a budget of over Rs 52,000 crore, and an additional Rs 52,903 crore in capital outlay to build Karnataka's future," the chief minister said.

"BJP left Karnataka plagued with 40 per cent commission corruption, draining resources that could have transformed lives. We're using that same 40 per cent -- redirecting it to benefit the people. What was your 'achievement' here? Empowering corrupt practices, leaving Karnataka debt-ridden, and using propaganda to cover up your failures," Siddaramaiah said.

While Congress in Karnataka has delivered, BJP continues to fail Indians nationwide, he added.

Sukhu also hit out at Modi, saying the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is steadfastly dedicated to fulfilling its promises and fostering inclusive development across the state.

"We are proud to have already delivered on five out of the 10 guarantees made during the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections," he said in a post on X.

"In just one year, our government has: Boosted the state's economy by 20 per cent, generating an additional Rs 2,200 crore in revenue.

"Our Vision is to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027 and the most prosperous state in India by 2032 and to create an empowered, opportunity-rich environment for every individual, and we are working every day to make this vision a reality," Sukhu said in the post.

Taking to X, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Baghel said, "Dear Mr Prime Minister, I am sure some clueless BJP leader in Chhattisgarh has misled you. The people of Chhattisgarh still remember the Congress govt as a government that did everything it had promised."

"The Prime Minister should not be indulging in petty politics and should not play this dirty blame game for short political gains. I still expect the same from you. Am I overexpecting," Baghel asked.

Slamming Modi, Venugopal said the "uncrowned champion of puffery, misdirection and unfulfilled promises" has the "audacity to question Congress' unparalleled track record of delivering welfare".

"Where are the Ache Din, Mr. Modi? Where is the Amrit Kaal? What happened to delivering housing for all by 2022, 100 smart cities, or the many lies you told the people about the benefits of demonetisation," he asked in a post on X.

"Our government in Karnataka, on the other hand, is routinely delivering Rs 2,000 to 1.2 crore women. We are ensuring food security through the Anna Bhagya Scheme which the Centre opposed," Venugopal said.

"Our Telangana government has taken the burden of debt and misery away from lakhs of farmers. Three crore women of Karnataka have experienced newfound freedom due to the free bus travel guaranteed by the Shakti scheme," he added.

"Unlike the BJP's election gimmicks, ours is a welfare model that has stood the test of time since Independence.

"Insincere, vengeful and non-performing leaders have no right to create doubt over our governance," Venugopal said.