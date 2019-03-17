Azhar issue will be resolved diplomatically, says Chinese envoy

March 17, 2019 20:20 IST

China's Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui on Sunday expressed optimism that the issue relating to India's push for designating Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nations would be resolved through consultations.

"We are optimistic that this matter will be resolved," Luo said on the sidelines of an event at the Chinese embassy here when asked about China putting a hold on listing of Azhar by UN Security Council (UNSC) or UN Sanctions Committee on designating Azhar as global terrorist.

He said China understands India's concerns over the issue.

"I am quite sure this matter will be resolved. This is only a technical hold and the matter can be resolved through continued consultation," he said.

The Chinese envoy also referred to the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in April last year and said the cooperation between the two countries are on the 'right track'.

We are quite optimistic about the future cooperation between the two countries, Luo said.

On Wednesday, China for the fourth time blocked the bid in the UN Security Council to designate Azhar a global terrorist by putting a technical hold on the proposal.

The Chinese move was termed 'disappointing' by India.

It is only a technical hold which means consultations on the issue will continue, government sources had said on Saturday.

The sources said India was 'disappointed' with China for putting the technical hold on the proposal to designate Azhar as a global terrorist and will continue to pursue the matter with Beijing.

The fresh proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US, in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in which 41 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed.

The JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

Government sources said on Saturday that India will show patience with China for "as long as it takes" but will not compromise its position on firmly dealing with terrorists.

China has to resolve certain issues with Pakistan though it has adequate information that certain terror groups are operating from Pakistani soil and they are acting against Chinese interests as well, the sources had said.