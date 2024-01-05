News
Rediff.com  » News » Why Ayodhya Airport Is Named After Valmiki

Why Ayodhya Airport Is Named After Valmiki

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: January 05, 2024 18:10 IST
The Union Cabinet on Friday, January 5, 2024, approved the proposal to name Ayodhya airport 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham'.

IMAGE: Sadhus arrive on the inaugural flight at the airport in Ayodhya, December 31, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

At the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi, it was also decided to declare the airport an international airport.

Modi inaugurated the airport on December 30, 2023.

'The airport's name 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham' pays homage to Maharishi Valmiki, the sage attributed to composing the epic Ramayana, adding a cultural touch to the airport's identity,' an official release stated.

Elevating the Ayodhya airport to international status is paramount for realising Ayodhya's economic potential and its significance as a global pilgrimage site, opening doors to foreign pilgrims and tourists, the release added.

'Ayodhya, with its deep cultural roots is strategically positioned to become a key economic hub and pilgrimage site,' the release said.

'The airport's potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city's historical prominence,' the release added.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted that the decision to make Ayodhya airport an international airport will lead to the economic development of the area.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
