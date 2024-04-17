News
Rediff.com  » News » Avoid...: US on Modi's 'ghar me ghus kar' remark

Avoid...: US on Modi's 'ghar me ghus kar' remark

By Lalit K Jha
April 17, 2024 10:05 IST
Quizzed about reported statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on crossing borders to kill terrorists, the Biden administration said the US would not involve itself on the matter but “encouraged India and Pakistan to avoid any escalation and find a resolution through dialogue”.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, DC. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller was responding to questions at a news conference on Tuesday on alleged operations by India in other countries to eliminate terrorists.

When asked if Modi and Singh's comments can be seen as “confessions” on the alleged “assassination of (Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh) Nijjar in Canada, (designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh) Pannu's murder-for-hire plot in New York, and killings in Pakistan”, Miller said the US will not get involved in the matter.

 

“The United States is not going to get into the middle of this, but we do encourage both India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue,” the State Department spokesperson said.

To a question on why the US has not considered sanctions on India over the matter, Miller said, “I am never going to preview any sanctions actions, which is not to say that there are any coming. But when you ask me to talk about sanctions, it's something that we don't discuss openly.”

Earlier this month, Singh, referring to New Delhi's assertive approach to dealing with cross-border terrorism, had said if terrorists try to disturb peace in India or carry out terror activities, a befitting response will be given, and if they run away to Pakistan, India will enter the neighbouring country to kill them.

The defence minister was responding to a question on a report by British newspaper 'The Guardian' that claimed Indian intelligence agencies carried out assassinations of terrorists in Pakistan as part of an emboldened approach to national security after 2019.

At an election rally in Uttarakhand recently, Modi said, "Whenever we have had a weak government in the country, our enemies have taken advantage. Under this strong government, atankwaadiyon ko ghar mein ghus ke mara jata hai (our forces are killing terrorists on their own turf)."

Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
