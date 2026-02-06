Avian flu fears in TN after crow deaths, alert sounded

Following reports of widespread crow deaths, the Tamil Nadu government has issued a high alert for a potential avian influenza outbreak, urging strict safety protocols and heightened surveillance.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

Key Points Tamil Nadu government issues high alert due to large-scale crow deaths, raising concerns about a potential avian influenza outbreak.

The department of animal husbandry mandates strict precautionary measures for poultry farmers and handlers of wild birds.

Public health officials advise individuals with flu-like symptoms, especially those working with birds, to seek immediate medical assistance.

Veterinary staff are instructed to refer bird carcasses to designated labs for accurate diagnosis and containment of potential avian flu.

The public is urged to report any unusual bird deaths to the animal husbandry department to prevent a potential zoonotic spillover to humans.

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday sounded a high alert following reports of large-scale crow deaths in various parts of the state, triggering concerns over a potential outbreak of avian influenza.

Stringent precautionary measures issued

In a swift response to the mounting biosecurity threat, the department of animal husbandry, dairying, and fisheries issued a comprehensive advisory mandating stringent precautionary measures for poultry farmers and handlers of wild birds across the state.

Speaking to PTI, Director of Public Health, Dr A Somasundaram said, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has also released a separate communication, appealing to the public to follow strict safety protocols.

Advisory based on central government's circular

"Based on the Central government's circular regarding the prevalence of Avian Flu in Tamil Nadu, we have issued the advisory," he added.

The DPH has advised individuals to seek immediate medical assistance if they experience flu-like symptoms, including cough, cold, fever, or breathing difficulties. Specific caution has been urged for those working in slaughterhouses and personnel handling sick or dead birds.

Enhanced Surveillance and Prevention Measures

Meanwhile, the animal husbandry department has directed its officials to intensify surveillance and step up vigil to detect any unusual sickness or mortality among crows, migratory birds, and commercial poultry.

Sources said under the new protocols, veterinary staff have been strictly instructed to refrain from conducting autopsies of dead birds in the field. Instead, they have been advised to refer all carcasses to designated Regional Disease Diagnostic Labs to ensure clinical accuracy and containment.

To prevent the spread of infection through scavenging, the advisory further mandated that dead birds must be either burnt or buried deep.

The authorities have also urged the public to immediately inform the animal husbandry department of any unusual bird deaths to facilitate a rapid response and prevent a potential zoonotic spillover to humans.