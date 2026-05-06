Mahindra Unveils New ATV Designed For Security Forces

Described by Mahindra as a vehicle with "no excess" and "no ornamentation," this machine is a stark departure from the polished SUVs found on Indian roads. Instead, it is a high-capability tool engineered for the most punishing environments on Earth.



IMAGE: From airdrop readiness to mission-grade protection, the new Mahindra ATV is built for the frontlines. All Photographs: Courtesy Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Key Points Mahindra unveils a new All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) designed for Indian security forces, emphasising tactical capability and resilience.

The Mahindra ATV is designed for airdrop deployment in remote areas and features mission-grade protection against debris and blasts.

Equipped with an integrated gun mount, jerrycan holders, and a front-mounted winch, the ATV is built for extended range and self-recovery.

Based on the Thar Roxx platform, the ATV has been stripped down to essentials with a high-strength roll cage and modified engines for high-altitude performance.

In a bold move that bridges the gap between rugged heritage and modern warfare, Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra recently unveiled a new, purpose-built All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) designed specifically for the Indian security forces.

Described by Mahindra as a vehicle with "no excess" and "no ornamentation," this machine is a stark departure from the polished SUVs found on Indian roads. Instead, it is a high-capability tool engineered for the most punishing environments on Earth.

Here are 5 things you need to know about this ATV, which is built for the battlefield.

Key Features: The Mahindra ATV is built on a philosophy of "focused capability". Every component, from its skeleton to its stowage, serves a tactical purpose.

Airdrop Readiness: Designed for rapid deployment, the vehicle can be inserted into remote or contested areas via parachute or helicopter sling-load.

Mission-Grade Protection: It features comprehensive underbody shielding to protect vital components from debris and blasts, along with a reinforced windshield protector.

Tactical Hardware: The ATV comes equipped with an integrated gun mount for medium machine guns, jerrycan holders for extended range, and a front-mounted winch for self-recovery.

Redundant Mobility: A unique tandem tyre carrier configuration ensures the vehicle remains mobile even after sustaining damage to its primary wheels.

Now for the DNA: Yes, it has risen from The "Thar Roxx".

Official technical specifications like exact horsepower and torque remain classified.

However, the "stripping to essentials" is literal: the standard body panels have been replaced with a high-strength roll cage and "tube frame" style half-doors to reduce weight and maximise visibility. It likely utilises a heavily modified version of Mahindra’s 2.2L mHawk diesel or 2.0L mStallion petrol engines, tuned for high-altitude performance and extreme reliability.

For Mahindra, the vehicle is more than just a military contract; it is a representation of the brand's identity.

"This is what our DNA looks like… stripped to its essentials. It’s a window into what sits at the heart of every Mahindra vehicle: resilience, adaptability, and the will to go anywhere," says Anand Mahindra.

The ATV marks a significant step for Mahindra Defence Systems, providing a lighter, more agile alternative to the heavier armoured vehicles like the Marksman or the ALSV (Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle).