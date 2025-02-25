HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Atishi, 11 other AAP MLAs suspended from Delhi assembly

Atishi, 11 other AAP MLAs suspended from Delhi assembly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 25, 2025 12:16 IST

x

Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta expelled 12 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, from the House for the day for raising slogans during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition Atishi and other suspended AAP MLAs protest outside the Delhi assembly. Photograph: ANI on X

Among the AAP leaders expelled were Atishi, Gopal Rai, Veer Singh Dhingan, Mukesh Ahlawat, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed, Anil Jha, Vishesh Ravi and Jarnail Singh.

Atishi alleged that the BJP had disrespected BR Ambedkar by removing his portrait from the chief minister's office.

 

"The BJP has shown its true colours by removing Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait. Does it believe Modi can replace Babasaheb?" she said at a press conference.

She alleged that the BJP-led administration had removed Ambedkar's portraits from the chief minister's office in both the Delhi Secretariat and the assembly.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BJP's Vijender Gupta to become Delhi speaker
BJP's Vijender Gupta to become Delhi speaker
Will LG Allow Rekha Gupta To Function?
Will LG Allow Rekha Gupta To Function?
Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh portraits removed? AAP, BJP spar
Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh portraits removed? AAP, BJP spar
Can Rekha Gupta Deliver BJP Promises To Delhi?
Can Rekha Gupta Deliver BJP Promises To Delhi?
Yamuna to pollution: Challenges await for new Delhi govt
Yamuna to pollution: Challenges await for new Delhi govt

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Top Countries To Study Medicine

webstory image 2

8 Simple But Important Ways To Keep Your Kitchen Clean

webstory image 3

India's Masala Omelette In Top World Egg Rankings

VIDEOS

Katrina Kaif performs aarti, enjoys bhajan at Maha Kumbh2:18

Katrina Kaif performs aarti, enjoys bhajan at Maha Kumbh

Construction of NH 144A in full swing in Rajouri1:20

Construction of NH 144A in full swing in Rajouri

Raveena, Rasha enjoy bhajan at Maha Kumbh1:15

Raveena, Rasha enjoy bhajan at Maha Kumbh

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD