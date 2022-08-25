News
At least a dozen AAP MLAs go incommunicado ahead of meet with Kejriwal

At least a dozen AAP MLAs go incommunicado ahead of meet with Kejriwal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 25, 2022 11:30 IST
At least a dozen Aam Aadmi Party MLAs have gone incommunicado ahead of a crucial meeting convened by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on Thursday to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party, sources in the party said.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Photograph: ANI Photo

The meeting was scheduled to begin at 11 am.

The sources said all the 62 Delhi MLAs of the AAP have been called for the meeting.

Refusing to divulge the names of the legislators who could not be contacted, one of the sources said, "Let them get in touch with us first."

 

Four AAP MLAs who had claimed on Wednesday that they were approached by BJP leaders with an offer to switch sides said they were told that the saffron party was in touch with '20-25 MLAs' of the Kejriwal-led party.

The AAP government has also convened a special session of the Delhi assembly on Friday over Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate probes, raids targeting its ministers and the 'poaching' efforts made by the BJP.

The BJP has challenged the AAP to reveal the names of those who allegedly contacted its MLAs with an offer to switch sides and charged that the Kejriwal-led party is trying hard to divert attention from the Delhi government's liquor 'scam'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Why The BJP Is Scared Of AAP
BJP offered to make me CM if I break AAP: Sisodia
'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'
Maharani 2 Review
How to Deal with Dating Rejection
'BJP will try to destabilise Nitish Kumar'
Clearly, RBI is not worried about growth
The War Against Coronavirus

2024 to be a Modi vs Kejriwal battle: Sisodia

Now, ED may launch probe into Delhi excise policy

