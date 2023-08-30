News
Rediff.com  » News » Ahead of INDIA meet, AAP pitches Kejriwal as PM face

Ahead of INDIA meet, AAP pitches Kejriwal as PM face

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 30, 2023 15:49 IST
Two Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Wednesday pitched for Arvind Kejriwal as the prime ministerial candidate for the opposition INDIA bloc, saying that as Delhi chief minister he has given a model that the whole country can benefit from.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hours later, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi clarified that Kejriwal does not have aspirations for the prime minister's post.

The comments came a day ahead of the INDIA alliance's meeting in Mumbai during which the opposition leaders are expected to chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and iron out the differences among themselves.

To a question on who should be the prime ministerial candidate for the INDIA alliance, the AAP's chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar told PTI, "As a spokesperson, I would propose our national convener Arvind Kejriwal's name."

She said Kejriwal has constantly raised the issues of the people and "has given a model" which has led to the least inflation in Delhi. "He has given a model that benefits the people. I would want it to happen but the decision is not in my hands," the AAP's chief spokesperson said.

 

When the party's Delhi convener and Environment Minister Gopal Rai was asked about it, he said that every member of the AAP wants Kejriwal for the prime minister's post but a decision on it would only be finalised by all the members of the INDIA bloc.

"Every party wants their leader to become prime minister. AAP members also want their national convener to become PM. All members of the INDIA alliance will sit down and whatever the decision is, we will go accordingly," he said.

When asked whether the AAP will propose Kejriwal's name as a prime ministerial candidate, he said, "There is nothing like giving a name. We are already its part and Arvind Kejriwal is a part of the bloc."

Atishi, however, said Kejriwal is not in the race for the prime minister's post.

Responding to a question on Kakkar's comments, the Delhi cabinet minister said, "I am making it official that Arvind Kejriwal is not in the race to become the prime minister of the country."

"He has joined the India bloc to save the Constitution, democracy and the country," she said, while stating that Kakkar's views were personal.

Last year, during an interview with PTI, the AAP's senior leader and then Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had also pitched for Kejriwal as prime minister. "'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko' (One chance to Kejriwal) has become a national level talk, Sisodia had said.

"People see Kejriwal as an alternative to (Narendra) Modi in 2024 because he talks about health, education and employment," he had told PTI.

