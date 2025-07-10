HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, 3 other crew set to return on July 14

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, 3 other crew set to return on July 14

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute Read Listen to ArticleWatch as Video
July 10, 2025 23:46 IST

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members of the Axiom-4 mission are set to return to earth from the International Space Station on July 14, NASA said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla enjoys a stunning panoramic view of Earth from the International Space Station. Photograph: @ISROSpaceflight X/ANI Photo

"We are working with the station program, watching the Axiom-4 progress carefully. I think we need to undock that mission and the current target to undock is July 14, Steve Stitch, manager, NASA commercial crew program, told a press conference.

 

The Axiom-4 mission was launched from the Kennedy Space Centre at Florida on June 25 and the Dragon spacecraft docked at the International Space Station on June 26 after a 28-hour journey.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
