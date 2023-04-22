News
Rediff.com  » News » Assam Youth Cong chief expelled after she alleged harassment by IYC chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 22, 2023 14:01 IST
Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta was expelled from the primary membership of the Congress for six years on Saturday for anti-party activities.

IMAGE: Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta with party leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Photograph: @angkitadutta/Twitter

Dutta had accused Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V of causing mental agony to her after she levelled sexual harassment charges against former IYC president Keshav Kumar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the Congress over the move, saying this is its model of women empowerment and its slogan of "ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon" (I am a woman and I can fight) is hollow.

"Congress president has expelled Dr Angkita Dutta, president, Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, from the primary membership of the party, for six years for her anti-party activities with immediate effect," Tariq Anwar, member-secretary of the Disciplinary Action Committee of the Congress, said in an order.

 

Hitting out at the Congress, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted: "This is Congress's model of women empowerment!"

"Sack the woman who alleged harassment instead of providing a platform to hear her grievances. The manner in which Angkita Dutta has been removed from the Congress is uninspiring for women," he said.

Malviya also said, "Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon is a hollow slogan."

The Congress had come up with the slogan in the run-up to last year's Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Dutta had tweeted: "When previous IYC president Keshav Kumar had sexually harassed and because of #MeToo came out. He was compelled to remove. Now despite being mentally harassed and discriminated by B V Srinivas for 6 months. I have been told to keep mum and no enquiry is initiated."

"Honestly I am aware this could lead to an end of my political career. If this is the price I have to pay, so be it. About me meeting some BJP leader, one is welcome to check CCTV footage of home and office where you will probably see me reading trolls my colleagues are spreading," she tweeted on Friday.

Dutta was issued a show-cause notice by the Assam Congress, asking her to explain why action should not be taken against her for her alleged antiparty activities.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
