News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Assam to table compulsory Muslim marriage, divorce registration bill

Assam to table compulsory Muslim marriage, divorce registration bill

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 22, 2024 00:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Assam government will introduce a bill in the upcoming Autumn Session of assembly for compulsory government registration of marriage and divorce of Muslim people, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting in Guwahati, Sarma said the government will table the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriage and Divorce Bill, 2024 during the upcoming session, which will begin on Thursday.

 

"Earlier, Muslim marriages were registered by the Kazis. However, this new bill will ensure that all marriages of the community will be registered with the government," he added.

Sarma also claimed that marriages of minors were registered by the Kazis earlier, but the proposed bill will prohibit any such move.

"Now, minor marriage registration will not happen at all. Basically we want to end the menace of child marriage. The marriages will be registered at the sub-registrar's office," he added, citing cabinet decisions.

Sarma said that there will not be any restriction on the rituals followed by Muslims during the wedding ceremonies, but only the registration by the Kazis has been restricted.

The Cabinet last month approved a Bill to abolish the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act and Rules of 1935, which permitted underage marriages under specific conditions.

The Repealing Bill 2024 will be presented during the Autumn Session.

About other cabinet decisions, the chief minister said that the plots of land in tribal belts are protected, but not outside demarcated areas.

"So, now we have decided to create micro tribal belts with SC and ST villages outside the tribal belts. A ministerial committee has been formed to identify the areas," he added.

Sarma also said that the government has decided to add a new chapter to the existing Assam Land Revenue & Regulation Act, 1886 to protect the iconic structures of a minimum of 250 years old and its surrounding areas.

"We propose to protect a five-kilometre area surrounding the structures of religious, cultural and historical importance. As per the new provision, only people living in the area for three generations will be able to sell and buy land," he added.

Sarma said that the government has initially aimed to protect the Satra (Vaishnavite monastery) areas of Batadrava, Barpeta and Majuli, and the list may be expanded later.

In case of Majuli, the entire district will be protected under this new provision, he added.

On the poverty alleviation scheme 'Orunodoi', in which Rs 1,250 is deposited monthly to women's accounts, Sarma said 10,000 new beneficiaries from each of the 126 assembly constituencies will be added to the existing lot of 27 lakh recipients.

"We had distributed survey forms during the Lok Sabha polls and found that 10-12 lakh people are still outside the scheme's coverage. So, we have decided to expand the scheme now. A total of 12.6 lakh new beneficiaries will be added, taking the total reach to more than 42.5 lakh households in the state," he added.

During the presentation of the state budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog had said that 2.5 lakh additional beneficiaries would be added to the existing lot of 27 lakh recipients.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'I Want To Teach Assam CM A Lesson'
'I Want To Teach Assam CM A Lesson'
Law in Assam for life term in love jihad cases: Sarma
Law in Assam for life term in love jihad cases: Sarma
Himanta says Muslims causing veggie prices to soar
Himanta says Muslims causing veggie prices to soar
K'taka governor's security tightened amid protests
K'taka governor's security tightened amid protests
Four Indian wrestlers in World Championship finals
Four Indian wrestlers in World Championship finals
13 persons killed, 33 hurt in Andhra pharma unit fire
13 persons killed, 33 hurt in Andhra pharma unit fire
Australia deserved to win ODI World Cup final: Dravid
Australia deserved to win ODI World Cup final: Dravid

More like this

Assam at risk as Hindu-Muslim balance eroding: CM

Assam at risk as Hindu-Muslim balance eroding: CM

Assam will become Muslim-majority state by 2041: CM

Assam will become Muslim-majority state by 2041: CM

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances