No foul play in Zubeen Garg's death: Singapore Police

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued an official statement addressing ongoing speculation surrounding the death of Indian singer and composer Zubeen Garg, stating that preliminary investigations do not indicate foul play.

IMAGE: Fans pay tribute to Zubeen Garg in Golaghat, Assam. Photograph: ANI Photo

The statement comes amid rising public concern and misinformation spreading online regarding the circumstances of the singer’s death last month.

According to the SPF, the case is being investigated under Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010.

The police clarified that while the investigation is still underway, no evidence has been found so far to suggest any criminal intent or suspicious activity leading to Garg’s death.

The 52-year-old singer from Assam passed away on September 19, 2025, during a private yacht outing in Singapore, where he had travelled to perform at the Northeast India Festival.

He was reportedly pulled out from the water in an unconscious state and later declared dead at Singapore General Hospital.

His sudden death triggered widespread shock and speculation in Assam, leading to multiple police complaints and public outcry.

The Singapore police added that upon conclusion of their investigation, expected to take up to three more months, their findings will be submitted to the state coroner, who will then decide whether to convene a coroner’s inquiry.

The purpose of the inquiry, if held, will be to establish the official cause and circumstances of death. Findings from the inquiry will be made public.

Despite the investigation being incomplete, the SPF confirmed that it had shared a copy of the autopsy report and preliminary findings with the High Commission of India on October 1, 2025, in response to an official request.

Meanwhile, in India, the Assam police and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) have arrested several individuals in connection with the case.

Among them are event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma. Both were involved in planning the trip to Singapore.

Two other singers, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta, were also arrested following their interrogation.

In a significant development, Assam Police DSP Sandeepan Garg, a cousin of the late singer, was arrested after being identified as present on the yacht during the incident.

Additionally, two of Garg’s personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, were arrested after authorities flagged over Rs 1.1 crore in unexplained financial transactions linked to them.

Public protests broke out in parts of Assam following the arrests, with supporters demanding justice and transparency in the investigation. The Assam government has stated that a chargesheet in the case will be filed within three months.

As the investigations continue in both Singapore and India, authorities have urged the public to avoid spreading unverified claims and to allow due process to take its course.