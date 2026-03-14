Assam Congress Arrests Spark Controversy Over Anti-CM Pamphlets

Four Assam Congress workers have been arrested for distributing pamphlets accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption, igniting a political firestorm and raising concerns about freedom of speech.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Four Assam Congress workers were arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing pamphlets critical of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Police claim the pamphlets contained 'provocative and inflammatory' allegations that could disturb public order and the electoral atmosphere.

The Congress party argues the pamphlets were part of a previously released 'charge sheet' containing allegations of corruption against the state government.

Congress leaders have criticised the arrests as undemocratic and an attempt to suppress opposition voices ahead of elections.

The police action has raised questions about freedom of speech and the use of law to address political criticism in Assam.

Four Assam Congress workers have been arrested for allegedly possessing and transporting "provocative and inflammatory" pamphlets containing allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, with the opposition party questioning the charges and calling the action undemocratic.

According to police, the accused were found in possession of posters and pamphlets meant for mass distribution that allegedly contained "provocative, inflammatory and scandalous allegations" under the headline 'Chargesheet against the Chief Minister', which could disturb public tranquillity and the electoral atmosphere.

The Congress asserted that the pamphlets contained allegations that were part of a 20-point "charge sheet" released on February 19 by the party's Assam unit ahead of the assembly election.

Police said the four were taken into custody after a vehicle carrying a large quantity of printed leaflets was intercepted in the Rukminigaon area here. They are currently in judicial custody.

Several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 152, which deals with acts or speech that endanger India's sovereignty, unity, and integrity, have been invoked in the case, as per the arrest notices served to the accused. PTI is in possession of a copy of the notice.

The police said the arrests were made to ascertain the source of printing and financing of the material, as well as the distribution network involved.

Congress Response to the Arrests

Responding to the development, state Congress media department chairman Bedabrata Bora questioned the charges and asserted that criticism of a chief minister could not be equated with anti-national activity.

"The pamphlets in question were part of the 20-point charge sheet unveiled by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," Bora said.

He also questioned the timing of the police action, saying the "charge sheet" had been made public last month, and it was surprising that action was initiated much later if the contents were objectionable.

The Assam Congress had accused the state government of corruption, using administrative machinery to intimidate minorities and alleged that the chief minister and his close associates amassed significant wealth - allegations rejected by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi criticised the arrests made earlier this week, alleging that the BJP government was trying to prevent the opposition from taking its charges against the government to the people.

Assam Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur said that if the pamphlets contained any election-related violations, the matter should have been dealt with by the Election Commission of India rather than the police.