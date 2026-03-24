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Home  » News » Life sentence for Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi over terror activities

Life sentence for Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi over terror activities

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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Last updated on: March 24, 2026 16:42 IST

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Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court under the UAPA, marking a significant development in the fight against terrorism and secessionist activities in India.

Key Points

  • Asiya Andrabi, chief of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, sentenced to life imprisonment under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
  • Two associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, also convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison.
  • Convictions under UAPA Sections 20, 38, and 39, along with IPC sections related to promoting enmity and conspiracy against the state.
  • National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought life imprisonment, arguing Andrabi waged war against India.

A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced Kashmiri separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment following her conviction in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh announced the verdict on Andrabi after concluding the arguments on the quantum of sentence.

The court also sentenced two associates of Andrabi -- Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen -- who were also convicted for 30 years in prison in the same case.

Earlier on January 14, Andrabi, Fehmeeda and Nasreen were convicted under the offences of UAPA Sections 20 (punishment for being a member of a terrorist gang or terrorist organisation), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (supporting a terrorist organisation).

The court also convicted the three under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 121A (conspiracy to commit offences against the State).

Following her conviction, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought life imprisonment for Andrabi, saying she had waged war against India and a stern message was required to be sent that conspiring against the State would invite the harshest penalty.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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