News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ASI survey report on Gyanvapi will be given to both sides, rules court

ASI survey report on Gyanvapi will be given to both sides, rules court

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 24, 2024 16:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Varanasi court on Wednesday ruled that the Archeological Survey of India report on the Gyanvapi mosque that adjoins the Kashi Vishwanath Temple will be given to both sides in the temple-mosque dispute, the counsel for the Hindu litigants said.

IMAGE: A view of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. Photograph: PTI Photo

The court said the parties shall give an affidavit to keep the report with them and not make it public after getting the report.

 

The report could be made available after 4 pm, counsel Madan Mohan Yadav said. The order was pronounced by district judge AK Vishvesh.

The Muslim side had pleaded in the court that the survey report should be with the parties and not be made public.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Aurangzeb ordered protection of Varanasi temples too'
'Aurangzeb ordered protection of Varanasi temples too'
India Staring At Another Mandir-Masjid Conflict?
India Staring At Another Mandir-Masjid Conflict?
Adityanath wants Muslims to give up claim on Gyanvapi
Adityanath wants Muslims to give up claim on Gyanvapi
How Ram mandir is a true amalgamation of India
How Ram mandir is a true amalgamation of India
Sensex surges 690 points to reclaim 71K
Sensex surges 690 points to reclaim 71K
England's Bashir denied visa; Stokes frustrated
England's Bashir denied visa; Stokes frustrated
Yastremska breaks 44-year record to make AO semis
Yastremska breaks 44-year record to make AO semis
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Gyanvapi: HC allows plea seeking temple 'restoration'

Gyanvapi: HC allows plea seeking temple 'restoration'

An Afternoon At The Kashi Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque

An Afternoon At The Kashi Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances