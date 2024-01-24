ASI survey report on Gyanvapi will be given to both sides, rules court

A Varanasi court on Wednesday ruled that the Archeological Survey of India report on the Gyanvapi mosque that adjoins the Kashi Vishwanath Temple will be given to both sides in the temple-mosque dispute, the counsel for the Hindu litigants said.

IMAGE: A view of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. Photograph: PTI Photo

The court said the parties shall give an affidavit to keep the report with them and not make it public after getting the report.

The report could be made available after 4 pm, counsel Madan Mohan Yadav said. The order was pronounced by district judge AK Vishvesh.

The Muslim side had pleaded in the court that the survey report should be with the parties and not be made public.