News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » ASI seeks control of Sambhal mosque post violence, cites heritage status

ASI seeks control of Sambhal mosque post violence, cites heritage status

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 01, 2024 12:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Archaeological Survey of India has submitted its response in a court -- which had allowed a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal -- seeking control and management of the Mughal-era mosque as it is a protected heritage structure.

IMAGE: Devotees arrive at Shahi Jama Masjid to offer Friday prayers, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, November 29, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

Representing the ASI, lawyer Vishnu Sharma said the agency submitted its counterargument in the court on Friday, stating that it faced resistance from the mosque's management committee and locals in conducting surveys of the site.

He said the ASI also highlighted an incident from January 19, 2018, when an FIR was filed against the mosque's management committee for installing steel railings on the mosque's steps without proper authorisation.

 

The mosque, notified as an ASI-protected monument in 1920, is under the purview of the agency and as such, public access to the structure should be permitted, provided it adheres to ASI regulations, Sharma said.

The ASI argued that control and management of the monument, including any structural modifications, must remain with it.

It also raised concerns that unauthorised changes to the mosque's structure by the management committee are unlawful and should be restricted.

The court is expected to deliberate on the matter in the coming days.

Violence erupted in Sambhal on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid there, killing four people and injuring many others.

A three-member judicial commission has been formed to probe the violence and it is likely to visit Sambhal on Sunday.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said, "Two members of the commission formed by the Uttar Pradesh government reached here on Saturday. The third member will join them on Sunday as they head to Sambhal."

The survey was linked to a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site of the mosque.

The commission formed via a notification on November 28 has been directed to complete its probe within two months. Any extension of this timeline will require government approval.

The commission headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora comprises ex-IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad and Arvind Kumar Jain, a retired IPS officer.

It has been entrusted with the task of examining whether the clashes were spontaneous or part of a well-planned criminal conspiracy, as well as the preparedness of the police and the administration in handling the situation.

The commission will also analyse the circumstances leading to the violence and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC stays survey of Sambhal mosque, calls for peace
SC stays survey of Sambhal mosque, calls for peace
Sambhal violence accused to pay for damages: UP
Sambhal violence accused to pay for damages: UP
Friday prayers pass off peacefully at Sambhal mosque
Friday prayers pass off peacefully at Sambhal mosque
Will jointly decide on swearing-in modalities: Mahayuti
Will jointly decide on swearing-in modalities: Mahayuti
Warm-up tie: Rana's fiery spell rattles PM's XI
Warm-up tie: Rana's fiery spell rattles PM's XI
Seven Maoists killed in encounter in Telangana
Seven Maoists killed in encounter in Telangana
TTD bans political, hate speeches near Tirupati temple
TTD bans political, hate speeches near Tirupati temple
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Sambhal court asks for mosque survey report in 10 days
Sambhal court asks for mosque survey report in 10 days
Sambhal mosque survey conducted on orders of....: Hindu side lawyer
Sambhal mosque survey conducted on orders of....: Hindu side lawyer

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances