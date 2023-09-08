News
Rediff.com  » News » ASI gets 8 more weeks to complete Gyanvapi survey

ASI gets 8 more weeks to complete Gyanvapi survey

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 08, 2023 16:13 IST
A Varanasi court on Friday granted additional time of eight weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex and submit its report.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard outside Gyanvapi mosque complex as Archaeological Survey of India resumes scientific survey of the complex, in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

District Judge A K Vishvesh dismissed the mosque management committee's objection and provided the additional time to the ASI, government counsel Rajesh Mishra said.

 

The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, next to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The survey began after the Allahabad high court upheld a Varanasi district court order and ruled that the step is "necessary in the interest of justice" and will benefit both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
