News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » As BJP rakes up Katchatheevu, DMK says opposed giving it away

As BJP rakes up Katchatheevu, DMK says opposed giving it away

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 31, 2024 21:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its ally the Congress in Tamil Nadu on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Congress "callously" gave away Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka remark with the ruling party asserting that it had opposed in 1974 the ceding of the island to the neigbouring country.

IMAGE: Devotees from India and Sri Lanka throng Katchatheevu island to participate in the annual two-day long St Anthony's church festival, February 24, 2018. Photograph: ANI on X

Hitting out at Modi, the Tamil Nadu Congress demanded answers for the "Chinese incursion" into Indian territory.

 

Responding to the allegation by Modi, DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi said the Prime Minister has "no achievements" to showcase and charged that he (Prime Minister) was only spreading "lies."

Bharathi said it was wrong to talk about an issue without studying its history.

In 1974, the DMK held state-wide agitations and public meetings to oppose and condemn the ceding of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka.

The DMK's position has been made amply clear multiple times by late party patriarch M Karunanidhi and party president MK Stalin.

The DMK was out-and-out against giving away Katchatheevu to the neighbouring country.

"You can wake someone who is asleep but not a person who is pretending," Bharathi, a former Rajya Sabha MP told PTI.

If Modi was really keen on Katchatheevu, he could have reclaimed that island during his 10 years in office, he said.

"Why did not he take up the Katchatheevu issue?" Bharathi asked.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai slammed Modi for raking up the Katchatheevu issue.

On X, the Congress leader sought to know "when PM Modi will talk on Chinese incursion into Indian territory, the Parliament security breach, the Pulwama terror attack in which 44 soldiers were killed, Manipur which is on fire and the missing (stolen) documents related to Rafale fighter aircraft deal."

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday cited a media report to assert that new facts reveal that the Congress "callously" gave away Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka.

"Eye opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people's minds- we can't ever trust Congress," he said on X, sharing the report.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Government has to help us'
'Government has to help us'
'If we fished only in Indian waters, we would starve to death'
'If we fished only in Indian waters, we would starve to death'
'I thought I would die in Sri Lankan jail'
'I thought I would die in Sri Lankan jail'
How 1974 Ranji Trophy win shaped Karnataka cricket
How 1974 Ranji Trophy win shaped Karnataka cricket
PIX: Pant explodes as DC post 191 vs CSK
PIX: Pant explodes as DC post 191 vs CSK
Mohit Sharma explains art of deceptive slow bowling
Mohit Sharma explains art of deceptive slow bowling
Cong 'callously' gave away island to Lanka: Modi
Cong 'callously' gave away island to Lanka: Modi
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Cong 'callously' gave away island to Lanka: Modi

Cong 'callously' gave away island to Lanka: Modi

'Katchatheevu was geologically linked to Indian land mass'

'Katchatheevu was geologically linked to Indian land mass'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances