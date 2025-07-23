Arvi Singh Bahal Is Going To Space!

This mission is the 14th human flight for the New Shepard programme and the 34th in its history.

IMAGE: The Blue Origin New Shepard rocket booster in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Photograph: Isaiah J. Downing/Reuters

The next batch of six space tourists on the US company Blue Origin's New Shepard vehicle comprises an India born American real estate investor, a businessman, an award winning journalist, an Englishman working in Spain as a teacher, a serial entrepreneur and the founder of a block chain operating platform.

Announcing the names of the six space travellers who will be flying on its NS-34 mission Blue Origin said the crew includes: real estate investor Arvinder (Arvi) Singh Bahal, Turkish businessman Gökhan Erdem, an award winning Puerto Rican meteorologist and journalist Deborah Martorell, a teacher in Spain Lionel Pitchford, serial entrepreneur J D Russell and TRON Founder Justin Sun.

Blue Origin said Sun will be flying on the New Shephard for the second time. He previously flew on an NS-28 mission.

To date, Blue Origin has flown 70 people above the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of space.

The flight date will be announced soon.

IMAGE: The crew members of the NS-34 mission Blue Origin. Photograph: Kind courtesy @blueorigin/X

The crew details:

Arvinder (Arvi) Singh Bahal

Arvi is a real estate investor born in Agra and now a naturalised US citizen.

A lifelong traveler and adventurer, Arvi has visited several countries in the world, the North and South Poles, and skydived Mount Everest and the Pyramids of Giza.

He holds a private pilot's license and also flies helicopters.

Gökhan Erdem

Gökhan is a Turkish businessman and a board member of Erdem Holding, a diverse group of companies operating in the energy, telecommunications, construction, and manufacturing sectors.

Outside of his professional responsibilities, Gökhan is a passionate space enthusiast and an avid photographer.

Deeply inspired by space exploration, he dreams of one day traveling to the International Space Station and possibly even beyond.

Deborah Martorell

Deborah is a Puerto Rican meteorologist and journalist.

Her reporting on environmental and space topics has garnered eight Emmy Awards and two Awards of Excellence in Science Reporting from the American Meteorological Society.

Her passion for space led her to participate in a 2007 microgravity flight with NASA, extensively cover Puerto Rican astronauts Joe Acabá and Marcos Berríos, and report on missions including STS-119, Artemis 1, and the launch of Puerto Rico's first nanosatellite, CuNARD-2.

She was selected for the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences' project PoSSUM, and is also a Solar System Ambassador for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Lionel Pitchford

Lionel is an Englishman who has spent the last four decades in Spain working as a teacher, translator, and tour guide as a means to travel the world.

In 1992, following a plane crash with his sister and her family onboard, Lionel founded a nonprofit in Nepal dedicated to serving disadvantaged children and girls.

He's also run an orphanage in Kathmandu for over 30 years.

Lionel has dreamed of flying to space since catching the travel bug and is astonished it's now possible for ordinary people.

He aims to inspire others to do the same.

James (J D) Russell

J D is a serial entrepreneur and founder of Alpha Funds, a technology-focused venture capital company, and Alpha Aerospace, an aerospace consulting and solutions company.

He founded the Victoria Russell Foundation to honour the memory of his deceased daughter.

The foundation is dedicated to supporting children's education and assisting the families of first responders.

It's a proud partner with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to bring the love of reading to children by gifting books free of charge to children.

J D first flew to space on NS-28 on November 22, 2024.

Justin Sun

Justin Sun is the Ambassador and former Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO, Prime Minister of Liberland, Founder of TRON, a world-leading blockchain and DAO, and Advisor to HTX, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges.

A protege of Alibaba's Jack Ma, Sun was featured on the cover of Forbes magazine in April 2025, where he was recognized as one of the most dynamic and outspoken figures in crypto and earning the moniker 'Crypto's Billionaire Barker' for his bold approach to innovation, advocacy, and industry leadership.

He's been named on Forbes' 30 under 30 list in the Consumer Technology category several times, among other global recognitions.

Sun is an avid art collector, gamer, investor, philanthropist, and space enthusiast.

In 2021, Justin placed the winning bid for the first seat on New Shepard.

The $28 million in proceeds were donated to Blue Origin's foundation, Club for the Future, which selected 19 space-focused non-profits to each receive a $1 million grant to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEAM and help invent the future of life in space, Blue Origin said.

