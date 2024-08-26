India Welcomes Space Tourist

Gopichand Thotakura, India's first civilian space tourist, received a warm welcome on his arrival in New Delhi on Monday, August 26, 2024.
The 30-year-old entrepreneur and pilot was selected to participate along with six astronauts aboard Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin's New Shepard-25 spaceflight.
The mission, which lasted 10 minutes, took place at an altitude of 105 kilometres and was the seventh human flight of the New Shepard programme.
