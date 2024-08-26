News
India Welcomes Space Tourist

India Welcomes Space Tourist

By REDIFF NEWS
August 26, 2024 17:16 IST
Gopichand Thotakura, India's first civilian space tourist, received a warm welcome on his arrival in New Delhi on Monday, August 26, 2024.

The 30-year-old entrepreneur and pilot was selected to participate along with six astronauts aboard Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin's New Shepard-25 spaceflight.

The mission, which lasted 10 minutes, took place at an altitude of 105 kilometres and was the seventh human flight of the New Shepard programme.

 

IMAGE: Gopichand Thotakura arrives in New Delhi, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
