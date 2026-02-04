Artemis II Moon Mission Postponed To March

After 54 years, the human race will set out for an encounter with planet earth's closest neighbour, the Moon.

The Artemis II Moon mission was initially scheduled to launch in February as a 10-day lunar flight, carrying four astronauts -- NASA's Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch and Victor Glover, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

The Artemis II Moon mission has now been delayed until March due to a liquid hydrogen leak discovered during the wet dress rehearsal at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

IMAGE: Artemis II launch director, exploration ground systems Charlie Blackwell-Thompson; Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator, exploration systems development mission directorate; John Honeycutt, manager, NASA's Space Launch System, reveal that the lunar mission has been put off till March, here and below. Photographs: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

IMAGE: John Honeycutt addresses the media conference.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff