HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » UK Police Investigate Ahmadi Sect, Make Several Arrests

UK Police Investigate Ahmadi Sect, Make Several Arrests

By Aditi Khanna
4 Minutes Read

April 29, 2026 20:02 IST

UK police have arrested several individuals following a detailed investigation into serious allegations of sexual offences, forced marriage, and modern slavery involving members of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light sect in Crewe.

Key Points

  • UK police investigate allegations of serious sexual offences, forced marriage, and modern slavery within the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light in Crewe.
  • Nine individuals of various nationalities have been arrested on suspicion of offences including human trafficking and sexual assault.
  • The investigation focuses on alleged crimes within the religious group, not the religion itself, according to Cheshire Constabulary.
  • More than 500 officers conducted raids in Crewe, leading to the arrests and ongoing search of premises.
  • The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light, linked to Shia Islam, established its headquarters in Crewe in 2021 after relocating from Sweden.

Several arrests have been made as part of an investigation into serious offences alleged to have involved members of an Ahmadi sect in north-west England, UK police said on Wednesday.

Cheshire Constabulary said it was made aware last month of allegations of serious sexual offences, forced marriage and modern slavery involving members of a religious group called the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light in Crewe.

 

It said the offences involved a woman who was a member of the group at the time the offences were reported to have taken place in 2023.

According to the police, nine people were arrested on suspicion of a range of offences including human trafficking, sexual assault, forced marriage and modern slavery.

They include six men aged between 30s and 40s of Mexican, American, Spanish and Egyptian nationalities and three women of similar age range of Italian, Swedish and American nationalities.

Details of the Ahmadi Sect Investigation

"Following a detailed investigation into the allegations, officers have today, Wednesday 29 April, conducted three warrants in Crewe, including Webb House, leading to the arrest of several people," Cheshire Constabulary stated.

More than 500 officers from the Cheshire force and neighbouring police forces were involved in the morning raids, with detectives continuing to conduct a search of the premises after the arrests.

"Today's operation is the outcome of a detailed and robust investigation into reports of serious sexual offences, forced marriage and modern slavery involving members of a religious group called Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light in Crewe," said Chief Superintendent Gareth Wrigley of Cheshire Constabulary.

Police Reassurances and Support Measures

"While those arrested are members of the group, I want to make clear that this is not an investigation into the religion, this is an investigation into the serious allegations which have been reported to us.

"We treat all reports of sexual assault seriously and are committed to doing all we can to achieve justice," he said.

The police chief said officers are working closely with partners to provide appropriate advice and safeguarding support to other members of the group following the arrests.

"I would like to reassure residents that there is no risk to the wider community, and patrols have been stepped up to provide reassurance to local residents. I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer," he added.

Background on the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light

The Constabulary said its officers are working closely with the local authority to support other residents of the property associated with the religious sect to ensure appropriate support measures are in place.

The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light religious group, linked to a branch of Islam, are based at a former orphanage. Around 150 people are believed to be living at the property called Webb House in Crewe.

The new religious sect â created by followers of Shia Islam in Iraq in the early 21st century â had moved to the area in north-west England in 2021 from Sweden, when they acquired the property as their headquarters. It is not connected with the Sunni-derived Ahmadiyya Muslim Community founded in Pakistan.

The UK police said a further 13 people have also been arrested on suspicion of public order offences, which do not relate to the investigation into the religious group.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Aditi Khanna in London, UK
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Several Arrested In Ahmadi Sect Investigation In The UK
Police arrests 14 men for trespassing into Sikh temple in UK
Police arrests 14 men for trespassing into Sikh temple in UK
2 held for racially motivated rape of British Sikh woman
2 held for racially motivated rape of British Sikh woman
British police say soccer child sex scandal may affect 98 clubs
British police say soccer child sex scandal may affect 98 clubs
NCW seeks arrest of UP seer for 'rape' threat, slams policemen
NCW seeks arrest of UP seer for 'rape' threat, slams policemen

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

VIDEOS

PM Modi's Adorable Chat with Kids in Varanasi Wins Hearts0:39

PM Modi's Adorable Chat with Kids in Varanasi Wins Hearts

Chaos erupts during voting in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas2:58

Chaos erupts during voting in West Bengal's South 24...

Watch: Rain, thunder and hailstorm hit Bengaluru after days of relentless heat2:57

Watch: Rain, thunder and hailstorm hit Bengaluru after...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO