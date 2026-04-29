UK Police Investigate Ahmadi Sect, Make Several Arrests

UK police have arrested several individuals following a detailed investigation into serious allegations of sexual offences, forced marriage, and modern slavery involving members of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light sect in Crewe.

Key Points UK police investigate allegations of serious sexual offences, forced marriage, and modern slavery within the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light in Crewe.

Nine individuals of various nationalities have been arrested on suspicion of offences including human trafficking and sexual assault.

The investigation focuses on alleged crimes within the religious group, not the religion itself, according to Cheshire Constabulary.

More than 500 officers conducted raids in Crewe, leading to the arrests and ongoing search of premises.

The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light, linked to Shia Islam, established its headquarters in Crewe in 2021 after relocating from Sweden.

Several arrests have been made as part of an investigation into serious offences alleged to have involved members of an Ahmadi sect in north-west England, UK police said on Wednesday.

Cheshire Constabulary said it was made aware last month of allegations of serious sexual offences, forced marriage and modern slavery involving members of a religious group called the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light in Crewe.

It said the offences involved a woman who was a member of the group at the time the offences were reported to have taken place in 2023.

According to the police, nine people were arrested on suspicion of a range of offences including human trafficking, sexual assault, forced marriage and modern slavery.

They include six men aged between 30s and 40s of Mexican, American, Spanish and Egyptian nationalities and three women of similar age range of Italian, Swedish and American nationalities.

Details of the Ahmadi Sect Investigation

"Following a detailed investigation into the allegations, officers have today, Wednesday 29 April, conducted three warrants in Crewe, including Webb House, leading to the arrest of several people," Cheshire Constabulary stated.

More than 500 officers from the Cheshire force and neighbouring police forces were involved in the morning raids, with detectives continuing to conduct a search of the premises after the arrests.

"Today's operation is the outcome of a detailed and robust investigation into reports of serious sexual offences, forced marriage and modern slavery involving members of a religious group called Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light in Crewe," said Chief Superintendent Gareth Wrigley of Cheshire Constabulary.

Police Reassurances and Support Measures

"While those arrested are members of the group, I want to make clear that this is not an investigation into the religion, this is an investigation into the serious allegations which have been reported to us.

"We treat all reports of sexual assault seriously and are committed to doing all we can to achieve justice," he said.

The police chief said officers are working closely with partners to provide appropriate advice and safeguarding support to other members of the group following the arrests.

"I would like to reassure residents that there is no risk to the wider community, and patrols have been stepped up to provide reassurance to local residents. I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer," he added.

Background on the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light

The Constabulary said its officers are working closely with the local authority to support other residents of the property associated with the religious sect to ensure appropriate support measures are in place.

The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light religious group, linked to a branch of Islam, are based at a former orphanage. Around 150 people are believed to be living at the property called Webb House in Crewe.

The new religious sect â created by followers of Shia Islam in Iraq in the early 21st century â had moved to the area in north-west England in 2021 from Sweden, when they acquired the property as their headquarters. It is not connected with the Sunni-derived Ahmadiyya Muslim Community founded in Pakistan.

The UK police said a further 13 people have also been arrested on suspicion of public order offences, which do not relate to the investigation into the religious group.