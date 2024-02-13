News
Arrested minister Balaji has resigned, says TN Raj Bhavan

Arrested minister Balaji has resigned, says TN Raj Bhavan

Source: PTI
February 13, 2024 12:11 IST
Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji has resigned from the council of ministers, Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu minister Senthil V Balaji. Photograph: Courtesy V_Senthilbalaji on Twitter

The Raj Bhavan release said that based on a letter from Chief Minister M K Stalin dated February 12, "recommending acceptance of the resignation of Senthil Balaji" from the state Cabinet, Governor R N Ravi has approved the recommendation.

 

The governor has "accepted' the resignation of V Senthil Balaji, Minister, from the Tamil Nadu council of ministers, the release said.

Senthil Balaji was arrested in June 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash for job scam and lodged in the Puzhal prison.

He had been a minister without a portfolio prior to his resignation and had handled the electricity and prohibition portfolios earlier.

Source: PTI
 
